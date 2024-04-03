Rooke: Biden Looks To Deal Fatal Blow To Girls’ Sports

President Biden continues his assault on normalcy by instructing the U.S. Department of Education to propose new rules to Title IX that would see biological men in girls’ bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams.

The slow march toward ending girls’ sports is in its final days as the Biden Administration finalizes its deliberations on whether to change the scope of Title IX to include biological men who identify as women.

The announcement of the new rule change was released in 2022, but when the public comment time ends on April 4, the determination will have been made. While the official decision has not been announced yet, Biden has made it clear that in his administration, the transgender ideology will reign supreme. Just look at how Biden’s White House handled Easter, the holiest holiday Christians celebrate in America.

Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

Instead of promoting the resurrection of Jesus Christ as one would assume he would as a so-called faithful Catholic, the president’s official White House team rolled out several messages celebrating Transgender Visibility Day. It is a made-up holiday that only started a few years ago by a biological male pretending to be a woman and in no way compares in magnitude to Easter. Still, Biden didn’t hesitate to put transgender ideology at the forefront. (ROOKE: World’s Leading Atheist Admits The West Needs Christianity)

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona rubberstamped the Biden Administration’s intention to change Title IX to appease the trans cult in April 2023.

“Every student should be able to have the full experience of attending school in America, including participating in athletics, free from discrimination. Being on a sports team is an important part of the school experience for students of all ages,” said Cardona in a press release about the proposal. “Beyond all the benefits to physical and mental health, playing on a team teaches students how to work hard, get along with others, believe in themselves, and build healthy habits that last a lifetime. Today’s proposed rule is designed to support Title IX’s protection for equal athletics opportunity. We welcome and encourage public comment on the proposed regulation and will continue working to ensure Title IX’s effective protection for all students.”

NEW: Title IX protections will extend to transgender students. “We just want to double down on our expectations: Students cannot be discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or their gender identity,” Ed. Sec. Miguel Cardona told me.

https://t.co/YSQOpbK6IP — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) June 16, 2021

The proposal will require schools to adhere to the “nondiscrimination mandate” in Title IX by adding in the notion that biological men who identify as women should be treated as women. This will affect not just college campuses but also “elementary schools, secondary schools, postsecondary institutions, and other recipients that receive Federal financial assistance from the Department.”

The Department of Education claims this will “provide an educational environment free from discrimination on the basis of sex, including through responding to incidents of sex discrimination.” (ROOKE: Democratic Lawmaker Who Destroyed Own Family Wants To Come For Yours Next)

Originally, Title IX was added to ensure that schools provided an equal number of sports programs for girls and boys. It allowed girls to compete in athletics without forcing them into male spaces. However, the new rule would place female athletes in an untenable position. They will have to either forgo the right to enjoy safe competition and possible scholarship opportunities or risk vying for these slots against biological men who hold an unfair and unsafe advantage over female athletes. Not to mention the risks of changing and showering in front of the opposite sex.

“A direct assault on women’s athletics.” @ClayTravis weighs in as the Department of Education is expected to issue new Title IX rules to protect transgender students from discrimination @BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/xS1wG2TYnX — America’s Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) April 5, 2022

UPenn swimmer Paula Scanlan told the New York Post in 2023 that she joined the team to help her heal from a sexual assault that happened in a bathroom when she was sixteen, but that nightmare came back after transgender swimmer Lia Thomas was allowed to switch from the school’s male team to the women’s in 2021.

“In general, bathrooms were a place I felt really uncomfortable,” she told the outlet. “I would just kind of relive the situation that I went through when I was 16.” She said that having Thomas in their changing area made her feel “so incredibly uncomfortable,” adding that several UPenn female swimmers chose to change in the stalls rather than in the open to have more privacy.

“I would be at my locker and then all of a sudden hear a masculine voice, and I would just jump,” Scanlan said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, somebody got in here.'” (ROOKE: Leaked Docs Reveal The Trans Cult Is Going Even Further Than We Ever Knew)

She went on to say that had this happened to her while she was swimming in high school, she would have quit competing altogether, adding that her “entire life would have been derailed.”

“If even one girl is discouraged from competing in sports over this, we’ve failed,” Scanlan said. “It’s so important to give girls these same opportunities.”

What Biden is doing by ignoring these women and their pleas for safety will end female sports in America. He is telling little girls who require a safe place to compete that a man’s wish to be included while they are changing is more important than the lessons and confidence she will gain from being an athlete.