Graphic Video Shows Moment Gas Station Shoot-Out Turns Deadly In Philadelphia

One man is dead and a security guard has been wounded after the two exchanged fire at a gas station in Northern Philadelphia.

A 39-year-old man entered a Sunoco gas station at approximately 7:00 p.m. on April 10, and allegedly pulled a firearm on a 30-year-old private security guard, according to a report by CBS. The armed guard fired his own weapon multiple times at the alleged assailant, who later died of his injuries at Temple University Hospital.

CCTV footage appeared to show an immediate altercation as the alleged assailant enters the store as he appears to shout, “Who the fuck you talking to, dog?” and pushes the security guard before apparently pulling out a gun. The security guard then shoots multiple times as the alleged aggressor falls backward through the gas station door. The man then shouts “Oh God, really?” before being struck twice more. The alleged assailant appears to have fired at least one shot of his own. (RELATED: REPORT: Numerous Arrests Made After Alleged Mass Shooting At Philadelphia Ramadan Gathering)

The security guard was wounded in the leg and was also treated at Temple University Hospital where police describe his condition as “stable,” according to CBS. It is thought that the incident was not an attempted robbery and that there may have been a prior alleged altercation between the deceased and the guard, according to a report by FOX 29. One stray bullet reportedly flew through the window of a nearby house, but no additional injuries were caused.

The gun thought to belong to the alleged assailant was reportedly recovered outside the gas station. “We do not know what motivated this shooting. However, the security guard is licensed to carry, he is a legitimate security guard,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. The deceased man lived locally and may have been in the store earlier that day, according to the FOX 29 report.