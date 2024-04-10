‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Trailer Drops Featuring A Simply Terrifying Lady Gaga

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the trailer for the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux” featuring the return of Joaquin Phoenix and introducing Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Phoenix is back with his groundbreaking portrayal of Batman’s biggest nightmare, the Joker, in the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 flick. And he’s far from alone. As rumored back in 2022, Lady Gaga has taken on the iconic role of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s true soulmate and muse. I feel like it was the role she was born to play.

The trailer shows Quinn and Joker seemingly meeting inside the Arkham Asylum before their escape and rebranding as a musical duet (think: “A Star Is Born” meets “Mad Max”). Though the movie is not a musical, director Todd Phillips said previously that the film’s soundtrack is “an essential element” to the story, according to the BBC.

“To me that doesn’t veer to far from the first film,” Phillips continued. “Arthur has music in him. He has a grace to him.” (RELATED: Joaquin Phoenix Utterly Eviscerated Over Weird Antics)

The story within the trailer seems to suggest that Quinn is potentially a patient at the asylum rather than a psychiatrist, as portrayed in the original storyline. This led the BBC and some to ask how the pair managed to escape. To this, I say, what in the trailer proves they escaped the asylum?

We know the Joker has the potential to tell a million visionary stories inside of his head. Just because we seem to be shown a new version of a love story, doesn’t mean it won’t come with a twist akin to that of “Sixth Sense.”

“Joker: Folie à Deux” drops October 4. We cannot freaking wait!