Timberwolves’ Naz Reid Ejected From Game After Elbowing Wizards’ Johnny Davis In The Head

Why so violent?

Talk about bad timing for center Naz Reid, as the Minnesota Timberwolves star was ejected when the team was in full-need of his services. Things went down Tuesday night when the T-Wolves squared off against the Washington Wizards, and at one moment in the game, Reid both pushed and threw an elbow into the head of his opponent. As expected, the referees weren’t playing that, ejecting him following eight minutes on the court.

The victim of Reid’s right elbow shot was Wizards guard Johnny Davis. Both he and Reid were boxing out under the basket, and as they were contesting each other, big-man Naz (who is 6-foot-9 and 264 pounds) blasted Davis with an elbow right to the head — and this after pushing Davis’ head with his elbow. (RELATED: Trouble In Paradise: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Needs To Be Helped Off The Court After Suffering Calf Injury)

The elbow toss from Reid was categorized as unnecessarily aggressive by NBA officials, which led to the referees ejecting Reid from the game. He only scored three points in his eight minutes.

Reid’s elbow was critical to Minnesota, who came into the game in first place in the Western Conference, but tied with the Denver Nuggets in terms of their 54-24 record (both are now 55-24). Fortunately for the Timberwolves, they managed to pull out the 130-121 win.

It looked like Naz Reid just got caught up in the heat of competition, but even then, there’s absolutely no excuse for some dumb ish like this, especially when playoff positioning is up for grabs.