Trouble In Paradise: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Needs To Be Helped Off The Court After Suffering Calf Injury

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo left his team's 104-91 victory against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter Tuesday night after suffering a left calf injury. [X/Screenshot/Public — @DonBarziniXX]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
NOT what you wanna see as a Bucks fan.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, left his team’s 104-91 victory against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter Tuesday night after suffering a left calf injury. (RELATED: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Pulls Off Absolutely Wicked Shammgod To Break Grizzlies Defenders)

After Celtics guard Derrick White hit a three-pointer, Antetokounmpo was going up the court to issue a response, but instead, the power forward fell to the floor in non-contact fashion and grabbed his left leg in the process. When Milwaukee called a timeout, the “Greek Freak” stayed down on the court, with his teammates providing him assistance to get off the court and get back to the locker room.

The Bucks labeled the injury as a left soleus strain, with Antetokounmpo officially being ruled out in the fourth quarter. Located in the back end of the calf, the soleus is a muscle.

Doc Rivers, the head coach of the Bucks, stated after the contest that Antetokounmpo was undergoing an MRI examination and that he was also having tests run on his Achilles tendon.

Rivers was also asked about the level of his concern.

Straight up dark vibes in Milwaukee right now.