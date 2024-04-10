Trouble In Paradise: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Needs To Be Helped Off The Court After Suffering Calf Injury

NOT what you wanna see as a Bucks fan.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, left his team’s 104-91 victory against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter Tuesday night after suffering a left calf injury. (RELATED: Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Pulls Off Absolutely Wicked Shammgod To Break Grizzlies Defenders)

After Celtics guard Derrick White hit a three-pointer, Antetokounmpo was going up the court to issue a response, but instead, the power forward fell to the floor in non-contact fashion and grabbed his left leg in the process. When Milwaukee called a timeout, the “Greek Freak” stayed down on the court, with his teammates providing him assistance to get off the court and get back to the locker room.

The Bucks labeled the injury as a left soleus strain, with Antetokounmpo officially being ruled out in the fourth quarter. Located in the back end of the calf, the soleus is a muscle.

WATCH:

Giannis Antetokounmpo limped to the Bucks locker room after suffering a non-contact injury to his calf. Hope it’s nothing serious 🙏pic.twitter.com/CDiJod7kbY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 10, 2024

Doc Rivers, the head coach of the Bucks, stated after the contest that Antetokounmpo was undergoing an MRI examination and that he was also having tests run on his Achilles tendon.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers tells reporters that Giannis Antetokounmpo is undergoing testing for his left calf, an MRI and that Antetokounmpo just left a little while ago to get it done. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 10, 2024

Rivers was also asked about the level of his concern.

“High, I would say that. But he’s Giannis, I think everyone probably feels the same way as I do right now so we’re just going to hope for the best.” Doc Rivers when asked by @KyleMalzhan what level of concern he has with Giannis’ injury. pic.twitter.com/TYJQ0Icjnl — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) April 10, 2024

Straight up dark vibes in Milwaukee right now.