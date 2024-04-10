Editorial

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Pulls Off Absolutely Wicked Shammgod To Break Grizzlies Defenders

BLOG
So it's quite obvious that San Antonio Spurs rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama is setting himself up for a legendary career, just check out this wicked move. [X/Screenshot/Public — @NBA]

[X/Screenshot/Public — @NBA]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Give him the Rookie of the Year now! It’s a wrap!

So it’s quite obvious that San Antonio Spurs rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama is setting himself up for a legendary career, doing something new with the game of basketball on a nightly basis. (RELATED: Hornets To Interview Lindsey Harding For Their Head Coaching Vacancy: REPORT)

Tuesday’s game between the Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum was no exception, as the 7’4″ rising talent was once again doing his thing in San Antonio’s 102-87 win.

At one point during the fourth quarter, Wembanyama was handling the ball around the short corner. In an attempt to create an easy shot, the Spurs big-man took the dribble in the middle of a couple of Memphis defenders, bringing it back across himself with his right hand and then spins to perfection for an easy layup.

WATCH:

This slow-motion shot really puts this move into perspective of how good it is:

And I just want to point out that this came just a couple of days after this outright incredible performance from Wemby:

Like seriously though … can we just give him the Rookie of the Year now?