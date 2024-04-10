Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Pulls Off Absolutely Wicked Shammgod To Break Grizzlies Defenders

Give him the Rookie of the Year now! It’s a wrap!
So it’s quite obvious that San Antonio Spurs rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama is setting himself up for a legendary career, doing something new with the game of basketball on a nightly basis. (RELATED: Hornets To Interview Lindsey Harding For Their Head Coaching Vacancy: REPORT)
Tuesday’s game between the Spurs and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum was no exception, as the 7’4″ rising talent was once again doing his thing in San Antonio’s 102-87 win.
At one point during the fourth quarter, Wembanyama was handling the ball around the short corner. In an attempt to create an easy shot, the Spurs big-man took the dribble in the middle of a couple of Memphis defenders, bringing it back across himself with his right hand and then spins to perfection for an easy layup.
WATCH:
Wemby flashes the handle, spins, and finishes with ease! 😲
SAS-MEM | Live on the NBA App
📲 https://t.co/7OOMulHIW3 pic.twitter.com/TWILeNOGzh
— NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2024
This slow-motion shot really puts this move into perspective of how good it is:
The Shammgod. 😱
The Spin. 🌪️
Prime Wemby. 👽 https://t.co/8XcAkJxSLo pic.twitter.com/EPdbIiEWfv
— NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2024
And I just want to point out that this came just a couple of days after this outright incredible performance from Wemby:
Wemby put together a HISTORIC stat line in a tough double overtime loss to the Sixers 👽
33 PTS
18 REB
5 3PM
6 AST
7 BLK
Victor Wembanyama is the ONLY PLAYER in NBA history to record 30+ PTS, 15+ REB, 5+ AST, 5+ 3PT, and 5+ BLK in a game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/d49Ng7m1QV
— NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2024
Like seriously though … can we just give him the Rookie of the Year now?