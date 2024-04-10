‘The View’ Hosts Forced To Evacuate After TV Studio Catches Fire

The hosts of “The View” were forced to evacuate the studio when they arrived to open the show, Wednesday, due to a fire next door.

A very different song played instead of the usual music that’s played when the hosts walk on to the set, and Whoopi Goldberg used the theme song to explain the chaotic morning, a clip of “The View” uploaded to YouTube showed.

“We walked out to Billy Joel’s hit ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ because it actually happened next door at Tamron Hall’s,” she said in the clip. “This morning we had to evacuate the studio, because there was a fire, that we did not start. We don’t know who started it, we don’t know what started it.”

The fire reportedly began at Tamron Hall’s studio, next door. Hall posted about the incident on her Instagram story, telling fans there was some sort of kitchen fire that required assistance by emergency services. Fortunately, “everyone is safe,” she said.

Host Ana Navarro told the audience of “The View” that the fire began during what would normally be the Hot Topics meeting time.

At that particular moment, she said she was at the airport, and when she joined the session by Zoom, she was stunned to see the scene that was unfolding, and was concerned about the safety of her coworkers.

“And it was dark, empty, and alarms, and flashing lights,” she said.

“I thought ‘Holy hell.’”

Host Alyssa Griffin added some comedic relief to the scary situation by quipping about prioritizing her hair and make-up team during the moment of crisis.

“It really made me understand my priorities, because once I saw all the hosts were fine, I was like, where is my glam team? Like, leave Brian, but as long as hair and makeup are safe …” She joked, as she pointed to the executive producer of the show, Brian Teta.

“It was really dangerous to see us on the street without hair and make-up!” Joy Behar said, as she chimed in.

The hosts of “The View” went on to joke about grabbing their purses and phones as they headed out the door.

Tamron Hall gave a more serious rundown of the events that unfolded, a clip from the Tamron Hall Show revealed. She called it a “grease fire” and provided video footage of the fire department as they attended the scene. (RELATED: Aerial Images Show Aftermath Of Fire That Tore Through Actress’ Home)

No further information about the fire has been reported at this time. No injuries have been reported.