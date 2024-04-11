The Caitlin Clark Effect: Indiana Fever Scheduled For 36 Nationally-Televised Games In 2024, Up From Just 1 In 2023

This is absolutely insane.

The Indiana Fever, the team projected to take Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick in the draft, will be getting a massive spotlight from the WNBA this season.

It was announced by the league Wednesday that the Fever will see 36 out of their 40 regular season games broadcasted on national television — this up from just one last season. Yes, ONE. I told you this was crazy. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Was One Big Economic Boom For Iowa City Economy)

ESPN, ABC and Amazon Prime Video will be carrying the Fever’s first four contests, you can check out the rest of the schedule here. Last season, only one game was broadcasted on ESPN, with none being carried on ABC. To put it into perspective even further how crazy all this is, last season’s Fever had a lot of their games just on Facebook — literally only available on their page.

Yeah … how things have changed … they call it ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect.’

coming to a TV near you 📺 we have 3️⃣6️⃣ games on national TV for the 2024 season. learn more: https://t.co/NwUiyQxDcU pic.twitter.com/0bZzFbFfU7 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 10, 2024

It didn’t take a rocket scientist to make this move, hell, the WNBA should have made all 40 nationally-televised. I know me personally, I’ll be tuned in for a lot of these.

It’s absolutely wild to me how we’ve gotten to a point in our society where I want to watch women’s basketball. Quite frankly, I should’ve watched earlier with talent like Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Skylar Diggins-Smith and so on involved, but hey, better late than never … and it’s because of Caitlin Clark.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the Caitlin Clark Effect.