Caitlin Clark Was One Big Economic Boom For Iowa City Economy

It’s all about the Benjamins, baby (no Diddy).

And that’s exactly what Caitlin Clark was bringing in for the Iowa City economy.

Last weekend, Clark ended her women’s college basketball career with a defeat to South Carolina in the national championship game. But honestly, who cares, a lot of us are still shell-shocked at her individual play. Not only will she be remembered as the all-time scorer in women’s college hoops, but quite frankly, she’s the greatest of all-time.

She’s the GOAT, as the kids say. A ring doesn’t matter in this scenario. (RELATED: Let The Bidding War Begin: Robbie Avila Enters Transfer Portal)

Just check out the economic impact that both she and her Hawkeyes had throughout the season.

Bruce Teague, the mayor of Iowa City, was speaking at a ceremony Wednesday that was for the Hawkeyes. And during so, Teague brought up the fact that Caitlin Clark & Co. raked in an incredible $82.5 million to the local economy.

This is women’s basketball in 2024, ladies and gentlemen.

Iowa City mayor says the women’s basketball team added $82.5 million to the local economy, according to a study conducted at the university. — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) April 10, 2024

Truly incredible … and it’s got me thinking: What kind of impact will she have on Indianapolis?

If you don’t know, the Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and you know they’re going to take Caitlin Clark. With that being the case and the news of Iowa City’s economy, I can’t help but to ponder how much of an impact she’ll have on a bigger city, a bigger metropolitan area.

We could be looking at some history-making stuff here.