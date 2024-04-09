Wild: The Las Vegas Aces Are Moving To A Bigger Arena To Accommodate The Hype Of Caitlin Clark

The Caitlin Clark hype is REAL.

The WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces have relocated one of their upcoming games to a larger arena — that game happens to be against the Indiana Fever, CBS News reported. The Fever have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and as a result, are expected to take Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark. Yes, the same Caitlin Clark who has led college women’s basketball to record after record in terms of television ratings. (RELATED: Hornets To Interview Lindsey Harding For Their Head Coaching Vacancy: REPORT)

Expectations are that Clark will pull that same magic for the WNBA. The league’s draft is scheduled for Apr. 15, and if Clark does indeed go No. 1 overall (and she will), Indiana’s first game will be May 14 when they take on the Connecticut Sun.

With the Las Vegas game, that takes place July 2. The Aces play at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay, which fits 12,000 fans, but for this contest, they’ll be at an 18,000-capacity T-Mobile Arena, according to CBS News.

The Las Vegas Aces are moving their matchup against the Indiana Fever and potential No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark this upcoming season to T-Mobile Arena to accommodate 8K more seats. Teams are changing venues before she’s even drafted… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1CaLNOWKXq — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 9, 2024

This is truly incredible. Like damn, look at the hype Caitlin Clark is solely generating for women’s basketball as a whole.

And I concur with MrBeast …

We might witness a WNBA finals getting more views than a NBA finals in our lifetimes 👀 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 9, 2024

Caitlin Clark already has women’s college basketball doing it, so why not?