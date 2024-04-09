Let The Bidding War Begin: Robbie Avila Enters Transfer Portal

Making moves! And more importantly, making money!

Indiana State superstar Robbie Avila, more commonly known as Cream Abdul-Jabbar, absolutely steamrolled the opposition this season for the Sycamores. My man even led his school to the NIT championship, where they finished as the runner-ups of the tournament.

Most college basketball fans (including myself) were a bit bummed out when ISU didn’t make it into March Madness. After all, who wouldn’t want to see this guy face off against blue bloods and other elite competition? (RELATED: ‘Home Run Hire’: Kentucky Reportedly Has Eyes On Billy Donovan To Become Next Head Coach After Calipari Exit)

Well, lucky for us, that might change soon — and consistently at that.

This season, Avila averaged a stat line of 17.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists per game and his shooting hit a flashy 53.6% mark. And after such a grade-A season, Avila has entered the transfer portal where you better believe he’s gonna get PAID.

Here’s the report from Pete Thamel of ESPN:

Indiana State star Robbie Avila is officially in the NCAA transfer portal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 9, 2024

Now y’all know me … I’d love to see the Miami Hurricanes (shoutout to the Trey!) spend, spend, spend that NIL money to pull in somebody like Cream Abdul-Jabbar, and I think we’d have a solid chance to do so considering our bankroll and having South Beach as one big advertisement behind that cash.

Come on, Robbie, you know you want to call this place home:

My city is being represented so well in the new Grand Theft Auto. 🥲 Fuck, I can’t wait for this game to come out. 2025 though?? pic.twitter.com/lTvf1t3BCa — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) December 5, 2023

Come on down to the 305 and win a natty.