Let The Bidding War Begin: Robbie Avila Enters Transfer Portal

Robbie Avila #21 of the Indiana State Sycamores reaches for the ball during the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates in the NIT championship at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 4, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Making moves! And more importantly, making money!

Indiana State superstar Robbie Avila, more commonly known as Cream Abdul-Jabbar, absolutely steamrolled the opposition this season for the Sycamores. My man even led his school to the NIT championship, where they finished as the runner-ups of the tournament.

Most college basketball fans (including myself) were a bit bummed out when ISU didn’t make it into March Madness. After all, who wouldn’t want to see this guy face off against blue bloods and other elite competition? (RELATED: ‘Home Run Hire’: Kentucky Reportedly Has Eyes On Billy Donovan To Become Next Head Coach After Calipari Exit)

Well, lucky for us, that might change soon — and consistently at that.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 2: Gabe Madsen #55 of the Utah Utes goes up for a shot against Robbie Avila #21 of the Indiana State Sycamores during the first half in the NIT semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 2: Robbie Avila #21 of the Indiana State Sycamores shoots the ball during the second half against the Utah Utes in the NIT Semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

This season, Avila averaged a stat line of 17.4 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 4.1 assists per game and his shooting hit a flashy 53.6% mark. And after such a grade-A season, Avila has entered the transfer portal where you better believe he’s gonna get PAID.

Here’s the report from Pete Thamel of ESPN:

Now y’all know me … I’d love to see the Miami Hurricanes (shoutout to the Trey!) spend, spend, spend that NIL money to pull in somebody like Cream Abdul-Jabbar, and I think we’d have a solid chance to do so considering our bankroll and having South Beach as one big advertisement behind that cash.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 2: Robbie Avila #21 of the Indiana State Sycamores puts up a shot during the second half against the Utah Utes in the NIT Semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Come on, Robbie, you know you want to call this place home:

Come on down to the 305 and win a natty.