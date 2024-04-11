Chip Gaines Pisses Off Internet With One Tiny ‘Out-Of-Touch’ Comment

“Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines seemed to piss off fans Wednesday after making an “out-of-touch” comment about money.

The whole thing seems to be one giant misunderstanding with people on the internet taking one comment out of context — who’d have thought something like this could ever happen on such a foolproof platform as the World Wide Web? And on Twitter? My mind is blown … not.

In a back-and-forth that seemed to be something to do with sports (it is unclear and largely irrelevant), Chip wrote “money is boring … everybody’s got money. We’ve got God on our side!”

Keep these two away from Scott Drew for the next 48 hours pic.twitter.com/Ig4HLFnNBz — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) April 10, 2024

It took what seemed like just minutes before someone, who seemed like the absolute token bot, to jump down Gaines’ throat.

“You’re tweet is tone deaf to all the suffering because people don’t have money. The Bible teaches us to have empathy & charity to those less fortunate,” replied one user. “God appreciates prayers, he appreciates actions w/humility more. At least that my King James version.”

Gaines’ almost immediately replied that he “loves” action and charity, telling the user how to get in touch with his and Joanna’s team to learn more. The alleged bot then kept on harassing him, along with a few real people who made some absurd comments. (RELATED: America’s Greatest TV Show Is Coming Back! Check Out The Extremely Exciting Trailer)

“He and his wife are affiliated with a mega ‘Bible Church’ in Waco, TX that hates [LGBTQ] and [people of color],” wrote another user, despite the fact Joanna Gaines is mixed race. Comments went on like this, which is probably what you imagined (since this is what 99% of the internet is).

Gaines is known for his brash and often off-the-cuff commentary. Any viewers of his show probably understand the vein in which his comment was made. On its own, it doesn’t sound good. But if you have enough time to complain about misunderstanding a reality star on Twitter, you probably have plenty of time to work.

I highly recommend doing the latter. And never forget that money is the root of all evil.