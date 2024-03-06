America’s Greatest TV Show Is Coming Back! Check Out The Extremely Exciting Trailer

“Fixer Upper” dropped the official trailer for “The Lakehouse” season Tuesday. I’m sure you already heard the screams of excitement echoing from every American woman.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are finally back with a new season of their hit franchise “Fixer Upper,” and this time they’re developing a lake house, according to the trailer shared on YouTube. This season marks 10 years since the Gaines family entered American consciousness, and nothing has been the same since then.

This astoundingly good-looking and hilarious couple and their seemingly perfect family used to just do single-episode flips. Families and folks living in and around Waco, Texas, could hire the Gaines family and the Magnolia brand to renovate terrible homes into absolute castles (they literally did renovate a castle). We’d see the entire project through in under an hour, but the format changed as the seasons went on.

Now, we get to see massive projects really come to life over the course of a whole season. And it’s magical. (RELATED: Chip And Joanna Gaines’ New Book Tells The Inspiring Story Of Their Life Together)

There’s nothing more relaxing than listening to Chip’s goofy jokes while watching Joanna’s creative vision come to life. Even if you’re not totally into their style, you cannot deny the therapeutic quality of simple television like this. These guys are America’s real First Family.

“When ‘Fixer Upper’ premiered 10 years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the journey we had ahead of us,” Joanna Gaines told Variety. “Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do. We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we’re excited to share our latest project with you this summer with ‘Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.'”

The new season drops on June 2, so don’t even think about calling me that day. I’m busy. And so are you.