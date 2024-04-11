54 Convicted Sex Offenders Arrested After Illegally Crossing Into US In Last 6 Months, Officials Confirm

Fifty-four convicted sex offenders have been arrested in the last six months after illegally crossing into the United States, officials confirm.

Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley of U.S. Border Patrol’s Del Rio section took to Twitter to reveal that since Oct. 1, 2023, the Del Rio sector agents have apprehended 54 convicted sex offenders after they crossed the border illegally and attempted to “evade law enforcement.” (RELATED: Illegal Migrant Charged With Raping Minor Arrested Twice After Local Officials Fail To Uphold Immigration Detainer)

“Our agents remain steadfast in safeguarding our border and protecting our communities,” Danley stated.

Since October 1, 2023, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have apprehended 54 convicted sex offenders after illegally crossing the border and attempting to evade law enforcement. Our agents remain steadfast in safeguarding our border and protecting our communities.#usbp pic.twitter.com/wW0Voe380S — Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley (@USBPChiefDRT) April 10, 2024

The October numbers, which is the beginning of the fiscal year 2024 for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, were part of a record-high month late last year. Data from federal authorities showed that 240,988 migrant encounters occurred at the southern border within October, which was sustaining a record amount while under the Biden administration.

By December 2023, CBP data showed that the month was one of the highest monthly recordings ever by officials, hitting 302,034 encounters at both ports of entry as well as between ports of the U.S.-Mexico border entry. However CBP data later showed that January dropped by an estimated 42% from December, with officials recording 176,205 total encounters along the southwest border.

In addition to a decrease in January’s total numbers, CBP recorded that single adult numbers, unaccompanied children, and family unit encounters all decreased as well.

“Among CBP’s 176,205 total southwest border encounters in January 2024, encounters with single adults decreased by 35% compared to December 2023, encounters with unaccompanied children decreased by 37%, and encounters with family unit individuals decreased by 51%,” the data report stated.

However, the drop in numbers only lasted for the month. In a recent release of CBP data from February 2024, authorities recorded 189,922 total encounters along the southwest border. Agents furthermore recorded a massive spike in drug seizures with, ” 294% more methamphetamine, 164% more heroin, and 140% more cocaine” collected in February than in January.

“CBP continues to work with our foreign and domestic partners to enhance enforcement efforts: aggressively targeting unscrupulous human smugglers, and swiftly applying consequences against those who cross the border illegally and have no legal basis to remain in the United States,” Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller stated.