EXCLUSIVE: China-Backed Activists Storm GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s Office After He Called Out China Ties

Members of the Code Pink group stormed the office of Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley Thursday, the Daily Caller learned.

In a video first obtained by the Daily Caller, the activist group affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, according to the New York Times, can be seen occupying the front office of the Senator. The activists are heard calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict and denying accusations of their ties to the Chinese regime. (RELATED: ‘Act Of Moral Illiteracy’: Code Pink Slammed For Defending Venezuela’s Maduro)

“These astroturf wackos are saying exactly what Communist China wants them to say,” Hawley said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “They’re just mad they’re finally being called out for taking money from China.”

During a confrontational exchange with Hawley on Wednesday, the first-term Senator pressed the activists to condemn China for committing “genocide” against the Uyghur community.

The anti-Israel Code Pink crazies are back roaming the halls of the Senate calling Israel a terrorist state. But when I confront them about all their dirty funding from China – they get suddenly tongue tied. 😂 They “don’t know” if the Uyghur genocide is real! Astroturf wackos pic.twitter.com/AOhj6nnNLY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 10, 2024

Last year, the House Committee on Natural Resources launched an oversight investigation into Chinese influence on activist groups, including Code Pink.

“The CCP nonprofit influence machine reportedly now extends to Code Pink,” the House Committee wrote in a letter to Code Pink. “On August 5, 2023, the New York Times reported that Code Pink ‘is part of a lavishly funded influence campaign’ that ‘works closely with the Chinese government media machine’ to promote the agenda of the CCP. Code Pink is purportedly funded by Neville Roy Singham, a self-proclaimed socialist and current ‘benefactor of far-left causes,’ who is now based in Shanghai, China. Photos show Mr. Singham regularly meeting with officials from the CCP, including at CCP propaganda forums.”

“The Committee is concerned with the CCP’s growing attempts to influence American policies. The Committee is also concerned that the relationship between the CCP and Code Pink benefactors, board members, and staff may impact Code Pink’s political, advocacy, and lobbying activities relating to America’s environmental, natural resource, and energy policies. As you are aware, such political and lobbying activities may require compliance with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA),” the Committee added.

READ THE LETTER HERE:

Code Pink, along with other anti-Israel groups, organized a November protest in Washington, D.C., to protest the White House’s policy in the Israel-Hamas conflict. During the protests, the crowd chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” a phrase associated with antisemitism, according to the American Jewish Community. In February, individuals linked with Code Pink vandalized the residence of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in disapproval of Congress’s support for Israel.