LA Times Makes All-Time Typo In OJ Simpson Obituary With Trump Gaffe

News of the passing of notorious football legend and actor O.J. Simpson has dominated headlines across the United States. However, it appears that at least one outlet still had one name on its mind when it came to writing his obituary, that of former President Donald Trump.

The LA Times posted an obituary for the former San Francisco 49ers running back Thursday after Simpson’s family announced his death. However, the Times incorrectly named Trump as the man who left Lovelock Correctional Facility after incarceration in 2017, according to an archived version of their report.

LA Times with quite the typo in its obituary for OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/s4RXDN4znF — Dan Berger (@dnbrgr) April 11, 2024

The error was quickly spotted and changed, but not before eagle-eyed readers screen-capped and shared on social media, including author Dan Berger.

“LA Times with quite the typo in its obituary for OJ Simpson,” Berger wrote on Twitter.

The implications of the seemingly random insertion of Trump’s name into the obituary wasn’t lost on his respondents, with one commenting “No freaking way!! LOL. He’s always on their minds.”

Another stated, “TDS is real.”

Trump and Simpson were friendly in the early 1990s. Simpson attended Trump and Marla Maples’ wedding in 1993, Inside Edition reported. However, the two appeared to grow apart following the ex-footballer’s trial for the murder of Nicole Brown and her friend, Ronald Goldman. Despite the fact that a jury acquitted O.J., the former President told Howard Stern in 2008 that he “realized [Simpson] killed his wife.”

“I don’t like people that kill their wives,” Trump told Stern, CNN reported. (RELATED: ‘I Was Saddened’: Former OJ Attorney Alan Dershowitz Reacts To His Famous Client’s Death)

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024

Simpson died Thursday after a battle with prostate cancer, according to a statement released by his family on Twitter. Simpson’s trial for the murder of Brown and Goldman was among the most iconic and divisive in American legal history, sometimes dubbed “The Trial of the Century” by the media. A jury found Simpson not guilty in 1995, but a civil court later found him responsible for the deaths and ordered him to pay the families of the deceased $33.5 million.