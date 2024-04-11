‘Until He’s Gone, I Will Not Rest’: It Only Takes Joy Behar Minutes To Invoke Trump’s Name When Discussing OJ’s Death

“The View” co-host Joy Behar on Thursday took just a few minutes to compare former President Donald Trump to O.J. Simpson following the former football star’s death.

Simpson reportedly died from prostate cancer on Wednesday surrounded by his children and grandchildren, according to a Thursday post on his X account. After co-host Sunny Hostin mentioned a jury finding Simpson liable for the deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1997, Behar swiftly drew an analogy to Trump, who a jury in January found liable for sexual battery of Elle Magazine writer E. Jean Carroll. (RELATED: Trump’s Legal Team Gets Big Shakeup)

WATCH:

“For me, the tragedy was the injustice, in my opinion,” Hostin said about Simpson. “The criminal trial, the fact that he was not found guilty. But he was found liable later civilly.”

Behar interrupted Hostin throughout her comments, then said, “Like Trump is found liable for rape. It’s the same thing.”

A jury found Trump liable for sexual battery, not rape, leading the former president in March to launch a defamation complaint against ABC and host George Stephanopoulos after he claimed during an interview that two juries found Trump “liable for rape.”

“Everything goes back to Trump,” Hostin joked, gesturing to Behar.

“Until he’s gone, I will not rest,” Behar said. The audience reacted with applause.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024



Carroll obtained a judgment of $83.3 million in her defamation case against Trump in January, as he allegedly made malicious remarks about her, such as calling the author a “whack job” during a May CNN town hall.

A criminal jury in October 1995 acquitted Simpson on charges of murdering Brown and Goldman after their deaths in June 1994, according to The New York Times. Subsequently, in the civil trial, a jury ordered Simpson to pay the Goldman family $8.5 million in compensatory damages as well as pay $25 million in punitive damages, according to CNBC.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.