Sadly, We’re Not Done With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Just Yet

Sorry folks, but it seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are coming back with more viewing content.

Just when we thought they’d bow out of the spotlight they say they hate so much, it was revealed that they will be launching not one, but two new shows for Netflix. The streaming giant has welcomed them back with open arms after they signed a $100 million deal with the company in 2020 to produce content for them, but failed to generate popular content. Apparently, we’re all about to be exposed to Megan Markle once again, according to Deadline.

Markle and Harry will infiltrate your televisions with a new cooking, gardening and lifestyle show in which Markle will star.

There’s no official word yet, but it seems this first show will be an extension of her American Riviera Orchard business, which will dabble in the same sort of content. I’m not sure anyone will really be gripped by watching Markle tackle domestic duties, but she seems to think there’s something special in all of this.

The second show, as you may have guessed, is all about Harry. His passion for the world of professional polo will be explored and fans will get a chance to see what it’s like behind the scenes and in the competitions for the equestrian sport. Somehow, the belief is that millions of people will want to watch this with bated breath.

I’m not as certain that a success story will come of this.

Markle’s podcast was canceled after just one run because nobody cared what she had to say, and now, we’re trying this all again. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Sinks To Incredible New Lows In Bizarre Coffee Ad)

The pair were already labeled as “grifters” for their initial podcast failure, and this all sounds eerily similar.

Here we go again …