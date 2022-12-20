Prominent Ad Features Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Doppelgängers

A newly released Kay Jewelers ad features a couple who look very similar to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The commercial will have many fans doing double-takes. The doppelgängers look like Markle and Harry’s twins, and the casting doesn’t seem to be an accident. The former royals have a newly released six-hour docuseries airing on Netflix at the moment called “Harry & Meghan,” and piggybacking on the series’ popularity is a great move for Kay Jewelers — and just in time for holiday shoppers.

The commercial begins with a man and woman in an intimate embrace. Their faces rub against one another, and in that split second it’s immediately apparent that the featured couple look a whole lot like Markle and Harry. Many viewers mistakenly assumed it was them.

The woman lifts her hair and the man leans in and clasps a gorgeous diamond necklace around her neck. The resemblance is uncanny, and undeniable.

“Because your lives are forever intertwined,” the narrator says in a voiceover. (RELATED: Prince Harry Calls Out The Royal Family’s Behavior And The Queen’s Unwillingness To Take A Stand)

Some viewers think it’s a strange coincidence, but most believe this to be a strategically targeted advertising campaign that was subtle yet brilliant in every way.

They definitely got everyone’s attention with the ad — and people aren’t just watching, they may very well be shopping, too.

The short clip is only about 16 seconds long, but it’s definitely long enough to get into the headspace of its viewers, making Kay Jewelers seem like the best choice for gift-giving this holiday season. This may very well be the most clever, well-crafted ad campaign of the holiday season.