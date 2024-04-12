Luxury Airline Announced To Make Traveling Easier For Dogs

BARK-Air, a new luxury airline, was announced Thursday and intends to make air travel easier for dogs.

BARK, a “dog-centric company,” is known for providing pups with treats, food, toys and care, according to a press release. They have since embarked on a new campaign: air travel.

“Traveling long distances with a dog is a challenge many dog parents face, particularly for those dogs that don’t fit into a carrier that can be placed under the seat in front. Too often, dogs are denied travel, confined to a duffle bag, or endure the stress of flying in cargo,” the press release stated.

“Recognizing these challenges, and the increasing demand for an accessible solution, BARK Air presents a more fun – and humane – option for dogs traveling with their two-legged human companions,” the press release added. (RELATED: TSA Finds Dog In Carry-On Bag).

“BARK Air is the world’s first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first, and their human companions second, enabling them to travel together comfortably and conveniently,” the press release said.

The airline currently has three routes using Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York, Van Nuys (VNY) in Los Angeles, and Stansted Airport (STN) in London, England, the release noted. The first BARK-Air flight is set to take off from New York on May 23.

“When we started BARK in 2011, we were on a mission to disrupt the dog space and create products designed for dogs and their humans. We are excited to take the insights we’ve learned over the years to create an experience that is truly dog-first, which is drastically different from just accepting dogs – from the ground to the skies,” Matt Meeker, the Co-Founder and CEO of BARK, said in the press release.

“We believe this initiative will elevate awareness of our brand’s mission and values, introduce more dog lovers to the BARK family, and help enrich the lives of dogs and their people around the world,” Meeker added.

“We believe this initiative will raise awareness of BARK’s mission in a cost-effective manner,” Zahir Ibrahim, BARK’s Chief Financial Officer, said in the press release. “Given we are not committed to booking flights far in advance, we have a lot of flexibility to opportunistically charter flights during times of high demand. In parallel, we believe the additional traffic to BARK.co will raise awareness of our full offering, benefiting our core business in the long term.”

A one-way ticket from New York to Los Angeles costs $6,000, according to its website. The ticket is good for one dog and one human companion. Travelers with this airline don’t have to go through airport security like a normal flight, according to the website.

Pups can expect the finest services, including meals, treats, calming jackets, soothing music and noise-canceling ear muffs, according to the press release. Dogs will also “be served their beverage of choice” during takeoff and landing to ensure there is no discomfort caused by changes in cabin pressure.