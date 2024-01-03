There’s Officially A New Breed Of Dog: The Lancashire Heeler

The American Kennel Club (AKC) revealed Wednesday that the organization now officially recognizes a new dog breed: The Lancashire Heeler.

Lancashire Heelers are “small-but-sturdy dogs” that sport black, brown and tan to beige-colored furs “aren’t ones to lounge around all the time,” according to the announcement. However, after a long day of play, these companions are prone to “curl up at your side and watch the TV news at night,” the AKC shared.

When the AKC asked four Heeler breeders to try and describe the dog with a few adjectives; they came up with “smart, fast, sweet, loving, clever, mischievous, intelligent, energetic, loyal, attached, versatile, tenacious, robust, affectionate, and alert.”

The Lancashire Heeler is now the 201st dog breed to join the institutions’ recognized breed list, which means that the dogs are now eligible to begin AKC competitions as of 2024.

Some of the competitions audiences can expect this new breed to partake in include herding, agility, obedience, rally, fast CAT, barn hunt, dock diving, disc dog, tracking and therapy endeavors, the AKC said.

The reason for the recent new breed classification has to do with decades of misidentification by both AKC show attendees as well as judges, according to the AKC.

Jeff Kestner, one of the USLHC member-breeders who has been questioned about the dogs, said Lancashire heelers “have also been called [mini] Dobermans, Manchester Terrier mixes, and [even] some sort of Corgi,” the AKC said.

The AKC official breed recognition aimed to nip the confusion in the bud.

Across the pond, Lancashire Heelers have been recognized by the original The Kennel Club (based in the United Kingdom) since 1981.