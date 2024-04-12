‘Suck It Fox … Get F*cked’: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Is Apparently Extremely R-Rated, And Disney Isn’t Ready

A report published Thursday about the upcoming “Deadpool and Wolverine” movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is setting it up to be the biggest thing this summer.
Reynolds is back as the extremely foul-mouthed fun superhero Deadpool, coming full circle to where it all started, with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Footage of the film shared during Thursday’s CinemaCon in Las Vegas revealed it is “stacked with meta jokes about” Disney’s Marvel team finally making a truly R-rated movie “and just how unprepared the company’s executives are for this kind of release,” Variety reported.
“Suck it Fox, I’m going to Disneyland. Get fucked,” Reynold’s Deadpool says, alluding to the fact 20th Century Fox made the first two “Deadpool” movies.
It sounds like Disney is really going all-out on the hedonistic content predominantly marketed to kids. This one of the rare occasions I’m looking forward to a Disney movie. But if you’re a parent and think it’s okay for your children to see this film, you’re a terrible parent.
The new storyline apparently finds a down-and-out Deadpool working at a used car lot and pledging to never be a superhero again. But, like all good superhero movies, Deadpool is dragged back to his old life by someone called Mr. Paradox, portrayed by “Succession” star Matthew MacFadyen.