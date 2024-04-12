Teen Who Allegedly Punched And Robbed Elderly Woman Attempts Suicide While In Custody: REPORT

A teen who was arrested for allegedly punching and robbing an elderly woman outside Queens church attempted to take his own life Friday, the New York Post reported.

Jayvaun Prince, 16, was arrested Thursday following an alleged violent assault and robbery of a 68-year-old woman. The incident was captured on video that appeared to show the woman allegedly being brutally attacked and robbed of her purse on April 7. While the teen was held at the NYPD’s 107th Precinct, he reportedly attempted suicide, according to the New York Post.

He reportedly used his shirt to fashion a noose around his neck. Officers intervened promptly and Prince was hospitalized, though his injuries were not life-threatening, the outlet reported. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office stated that the teenager is scheduled to be arraigned Friday evening in the juvenile section of the Queens Criminal Court.

Prince faces multiple charges, including robbery and grand larceny. He is also accused of a separate crime on April 4, where he allegedly robbed another woman in a Queens apartment complex before allegedly stealing her car. (RELATED: Video Shows Suspects Beating, Slamming Store Manager To The Ground For Trying To Foil Alleged Robbery)

“The viciousness with which the defendant is accused of having committed the robbery at the church struck the city at its core,” Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “As alleged, he chose to rob an elderly woman by first pushing her down the stairs and then proceeded to take her purse and leave her to suffer while he took off in her car. He will now have to answer for the serious charges levied against him by my Office.”