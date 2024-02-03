Comedian Garrett Morris Dishes On Surviving Brutal Attempted Robbery Which Landed Him In Hospital

Garrett Morris vividly recalled a life-altering incident from 1994 in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published Saturday.

Morris shared the details of an attempted robbery he experienced during a deviation from his routine trip to the store for juice. Known for his defiant spirit, Morris’s retort to the alleged assailants’ demands led to a grave injury, according to the outlet.

“I said, ‘Oh, somebody’s looking for a fight,’ but then the guy shot me. It ricocheted into my lumbar number five. That’s the only reason I survived. The doctors told me I might not walk or run again,” the comedian told PEOPLE.

Morris sustained gunshot wounds to his arm and chest, according to the New York Times. Following emergency surgery, he was listed as being in serious condition at the Daniel Freeman Memorial Hospital, according to the outlet.

The suspects reportedy approached Morris in a South-Central Los Angeles area where he had taken his vehicle for maintenance. Morris claimed to have no money, which led to the attackers shooting him twice, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Cops Nab 2 Shockingly Young Suspects For Alleged Attempted Knife Robbery)

Despite the severity of his injuries, Morris defied the odds and recovered. Morris, 87, acknowledged the limitations brought on by age and arthritis, necessitating the use of a walker for mobility; however, his spirit remains undimmed, particularly with the excitement surrounding the upcoming “Saturday Night Live” film, “1975,” directed by Jason Reitman, PEOPLE noted. The film is set to revisit the era which catapulted Morris to fame, with Lamorne Morris (bearing no familial ties) slated to portray a younger version of Garrett. Morris mused Michael B. Jordan could take on his role before the official casting was revealed, according to the outlet.

Reflecting on his illustrious journey since his “SNL” days fifty years ago as the first Black cast member, Morris is filled with gratitude for the myriad experiences his career has afforded him, the outlet reported. He is now channeling this wealth of memories and insights into an autobiography, a project he is currently working on.

“I’m working on it now,” the actor-comedian further shared. “There’s a lot more to talk about!”