JD Vance Reveals Thoughts Behind Trump VP Speculations

Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance revealed Thursday on Fox News his thoughts behind speculations that he could be former President Donald Trump’s Vice President pick.

Vance appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss a recent report that the Ohio senator allegedly has made it onto Trump’s short list pick for his running mate. Fox host Laura Ingraham questioned Vance on his thoughts regarding the speculations, to which Vance stated that he wants to “help” Trump however he can. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: J.D. Vance To Endorse Kari Lake For Senate)

“Well, Laura, I’ve actually never spoken to the president about VP speculation. My simple answer is, I want to help him however I can. If he asked me, of course I would think seriously about it. It would be a great honor. I also am happy to support the agenda in the United States Senate and regardless, Laura, you have to remember my job is to serve the people of Ohio,” Vance stated.

“Whether it’s supporting Trump’s agenda in the Senate or serving in some other role, we have got to bring good manufacturing jobs, good prosperity to the people of Ohio and the American heartland. For 40 years, we had a bipartisan consensus to ship jobs overseas to bring unchecked migration. Trump stopped that and the real question for the Republican Party is whether we follow that lead and double down on that winning agenda or do we try to go back to the old ways?”

“And, unfortunately, Laura, as you know as well as I do, there is a critical component of the old guard of the Republican Party that wants to go back to the old ways – more immigration, more war, less good wages for American workers. Thank God Trump is there to push back against it.”

While Trump has yet to confirm his running mate choice, rumors have circulated that the options could entail a handful of Republican candidates. Along with Vance, reports have suggested that South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders could all be options for the former president.