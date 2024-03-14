‘Dark Horse’: Megyn Kelly Says Katie Britt May Be On Trump’s VP Shortlist

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly said Thursday in a talk with the “Ruthless” podcast that Republican Alabama Sen. Katie Britt may be on 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s shortlist for vice president.

Kelly played a video clip of Trump telling Newmax’s Greg Kelly on Wednesday that he had taken “some people” who he “didn’t think behaved properly” out of consideration as possible running mates.

“Does ‘they didn’t behave appropriately,’ do you think — we’re trying to get into his mind — mean somebody who attacked him?” Kelly asked. “Because I think, I think he would have used a different word. You know, ‘They turned out to be losers.’ You know, I think he would have been stronger in his condemnation and he might have even named them, if they had actually slammed him.”

Michael Duncan said Trump “doesn’t like desperation” and suggested the former president may have ruled out “some people” based on whether they “are a little too thirsty” for the position. He argued Trump would choose to discard those people as possible running mates.

Kelly predicted that Britt, who delivered the GOP rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s 2024 State of The Union address, could be on Trump’s shortlist for his running mate as a “dark horse.” However, the conservative commentator suggested Trump might have been embarrassed by Britt’s performance.

“I have my own theory,” she continued. “My theory is it could be a reference to a rising star in the Republican Party who had such heat and buzz around them that they were asked to deliver the response to the State of the Union — and then bombed.”

Kelly said the “worst sin is to embarrass” Trump, stating that the former president “has an eye for television.” The radio host added that she was confident Trump “made more from Celebrity Apprentice and The Apprentice than he made in his real estate empire.”

Kelly suggested that Trump’s opinion of Britt may have soured after witnessing her delivery of the GOP rebuttal, which has been criticized by many, including on Saturday Night Live. (RELATED: ‘Take It Down Two Notches’: Fox Guest Says SOTU Rebuttal Could Have Been ‘More Effective’)

“Okay. Zero chance he didn’t realize what a train wreck that was,” Kelly said of Britt’s Republican rebuttal. “He praised her at a rally over the weekend like a classy guy. Um, but there’s zero chance he didn’t see what the rest of us saw. So what do you think of my theory?”

“Uh, I just don’t know that she’s really a short list for that discussion. Right?” Josh Holmes responded.

“She’s a dark horse,” Kelly said. “Dark horse, Holmes.”

Kelly previously called Britt’s speech “totally cringe” due to the senator’s “over the top emotions.” Kelly compared Britt’s delivery to that of a Lifetime movie, blasting her “inauthenticity” as the reason why the rebuttal “embarrassed the Republicans.”