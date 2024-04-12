Kentucky Bringing On BYU’s Mark Pope To Replace John Calipari As Head Coach: REPORT

How the mighty have fallen…

Multiple top-flight head coaching candidates have turned down the position for the Kentucky men’s basketball program (or did they even try?), and in response, the Wildcats have decided to bring in one of their own to replace John Calipari.

Kentucky has settled on BYU head coach Mark Pope, agreeing to a five-year deal with their new skipper, according to a report Thursday from ESPN. (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect: Indiana Fever Scheduled For 36 Nationally-Televised Games In 2024, Up From Just 1 In 2023)

A graduate of UK in 1996, Pope played two seasons as a Wildcat and won a national championship ring with the program. In his five years as the Cougars head coach, Pope led them to two appearances in March Madness. This past season, for example, BYU put up a 23-11 record — and this was after a transition to the Big 12 conference. His career record with the Cougars is 110-52. Prior to that, he was the skipper of Utah Valley. There, he coached for four seasons compiling a 77-56 record.

Overall, his nine-year record as a college basketball head coach is 187-108.

Breaking news: Kentucky has lined up BYU’s Mark Pope to be its next coach, sources tell @CBSSports. Nothing is signed at this hour but the sides are quickly working toward a deal and hope to get it done by the end of the night. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 12, 2024

Now I know what you’re asking yourself: “What the hell? Mark Pope? Who? Why did Kentucky decide to settle on this guy?”

My sentiments exactly, and from the looks of it, the Wildcats didn’t even try…

The Pope news comes with this context, via multiple sources: UK did not aggressively pursue Billy Donovan at any point over the past four days, sources told CBS Sports. Was also told there was no contact with Rick Pitino. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 12, 2024

What on earth is going on in Lexington right now?