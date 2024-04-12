Editorial

Kentucky Bringing On BYU’s Mark Pope To Replace John Calipari As Head Coach: REPORT

Head coach Mark Pope of the Brigham Young Cougars reacts to a foul call during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at the Marriott Center on January 16, 2024 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
How the mighty have fallen…

Multiple top-flight head coaching candidates have turned down the position for the Kentucky men’s basketball program (or did they even try?), and in response, the Wildcats have decided to bring in one of their own to replace John Calipari.

Kentucky has settled on BYU head coach Mark Pope, agreeing to a five-year deal with their new skipper, according to a report Thursday from ESPN. (RELATED: The Caitlin Clark Effect: Indiana Fever Scheduled For 36 Nationally-Televised Games In 2024, Up From Just 1 In 2023)

A graduate of UK in 1996, Pope played two seasons as a Wildcat and won a national championship ring with the program. In his five years as the Cougars head coach, Pope led them to two appearances in March Madness. This past season, for example, BYU put up a 23-11 record — and this was after a transition to the Big 12 conference. His career record with the Cougars is 110-52. Prior to that, he was the skipper of Utah Valley. There, he coached for four seasons compiling a 77-56 record.

Overall, his nine-year record as a college basketball head coach is 187-108.

Now I know what you’re asking yourself: “What the hell? Mark Pope? Who? Why did Kentucky decide to settle on this guy?”

My sentiments exactly, and from the looks of it, the Wildcats didn’t even try…

What on earth is going on in Lexington right now?