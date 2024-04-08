Jerry Jones Working Harder To Staff His Alma Mater Than Filling His Multi-Billion Dollar Football Team’s Roster

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones may have had a hand in luring soon-to-be-announced Arkansas Razorbacks head basketball coach John Calipari to his new job, multiple reports suggest.

Jones, who attended and played football at the University of Arkansas, graduating in 1965, was credited by multiple outlets as being a major factor in Calipari’s decision to leave Kentucky for Fayetteville.

Alongside Jones, Walmart’s owners the Waltons and Tyson Foods’ chicken magnate John Tyson were also listed as major wealthy Arkansas donors that may have helped entice Cal to jump ship, according to ESPN.

So Jones, the 11th richest owner in sports, according to Forbes, has money to sweeten the pot for Calipari and his NIL pool but not to bolster his Cowboys roster. (RELATED: Story About NFL Draft Day Shows Jerry Jones’ Nepotism Is Out Of Control)

Jerry Jones’ role as Arkansas booster credited for helping to hire John Calipari. https://t.co/u9UOHjhOCv — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 8, 2024



The ‘Boys have made by far the smallest free agency splash in the NFL. While the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to win the offseason by stealing Saquon Barkley away from the New York Giants, the G-Men rebounded from their loss by trading for, and subsequently extending, monster defensive end Brian Burns. Even the Washington Commanders made some nice moves grabbing impact players like Bobby Wagner and Austin Ekeler.

The Cowboys. however, have lost a lot more than they’ve gained. After losing starting running back Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans and star linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to retirement, the Cowboys have made few moves to replenish their roster. They’ve spent little more than $11 million on free agents this season, by far the lowest expenditure of any team. The next cheapest club, the Los Angeles Chargers, has still spent almost four times more than the Cowboys. The league’s highest-spending team, the Atlanta Falcons, has spent almost a quarter of a billion dollars this offseason, according to Over The Cap.

Oh, how it must suck to be a Cowboys fan. Your owner cares more about kicking it with the Razorback boys at a basketball game over a glass of Johnny Blue than he does about putting out a winning product for his billion-dollar franchise. With rumors now swirling that star defender Micah Parsons is on the outs, and looming extensions for QB Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the horizon, Jerry World is in absolute disarray and I love every second of it.