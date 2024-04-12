Semi-Truck Slams Into Texas Department Of Safety Office, Police Say

An 18-wheeler crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) building Friday in Brenham, causing several “serious injuries,” police said.

Police have arrested a suspect, and there is no further threat to the community, Texas DPS announced on Twitter. The incident resulted in at least 14 injuries, causing several to be transported to the hospital, according to CNN affiliate KHOU11.

“A commercial motor vehicle ran into the Brenham DPS Office, and there are reports of multiple serious injuries. PIO is headed to the scene. Please stay clear of the area as investigators and medical personnel respond to the area,” Texas DPS said.

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak told KHOU 11 that this incident is believed to be an “intentional” act.

Six of the injured victims were reportedly transported to local hospitals, three of whom arrived by helicopter, according to KHOU 11.

Footage shows a damaged opening at the entrance of the building. Bars and what appear to be pieces of wood are scattered around the area.

Texas Rangers are currently investigating the incident and have asked the public to avoid the area.