U2’s Bono Seemingly Thanked For Ending Genocide In New Documentary

The trailer for “Kiss the Future” dropped Thursday and appears to thank U2’s frontman Bono for stopping the 1990s Siege of Sarajevo.

Bill Clinton can’t seem to get enough of inserting himself into moments in history he’s barely remembered for; next up is the Siege of Sarajevo, as chronicled in the upcoming Paramount+ documentary “Kiss the Future,” predominantly focused on the former Yugoslavian genocide and Bono. Just one week ago, Clinton also appeared to claim he knew the Oklahoma City Bombing was an act of domestic terrorism, despite having zero experience of warfare and having dodged the draft for four years before entering simply to boost his political reputation, according to CNN.

But it’s not Clinton’s revolting face and impact on the world being chronicled in “Kiss the Future.” Paramount+ is jumping on the war propaganda bandwagon and finally explaining what happened during the Siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s … at least from the perspective of whomever funded the film.

From producers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the story seems similar to that told to me by family friends who fled the former Yugoslavia in the days and weeks before the genocide started. (RELATED: We Missed This, But It’s Literally The Most Disgusting Hillary Clinton Story We’ve Ever Heard)

When one aid worker went to the site of such agony, he decided that U2’s Bono was seemingly the only person who could inspire the people of Sarajevo to stand up and protect themselves.

I have extremely low expectations for this series. The trailer is pretty revolting, seeming to suggest that the only reason the Bosnian people finally stood up for themselves was because Bono inspired them to do so. Bono can’t even write a good song, so how the heck is he supposed to have stopped one of the most brutal civil wars in modern history?

I guess we’ll be told all about this new version of history on May 7 when the documentary drops on Paramount+.