Six Killed In Stabbing Spree In Australian Shopping Mall

Six people, in addition to the suspect, were killed Saturday afternoon in a stabbing spree at a mall in Sydney, Australia, according to ABC Net AU.

The suspect allegedly stabbed multiple victims with a long knife, causing hundreds of people to be evacuated from the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall, the outlet reported.

⚡ Terror attack in Sydney, Australia. Mass Stabbing & over five dead. Even 9 months old child and it’s mother wasn’t spared. Multiple reports indicate it is similar to the Russia Islamic Terror Attack. A female Police officer shot the Terrorist dead.pic.twitter.com/LoTgnya8Qn — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) April 13, 2024

Five women and one man were reported dead following the incident, according to the outlet. At least 11 victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, including a nine-month-old baby who reportedly required surgery, police said, according to the outlet.

'He [the suspected attacker] is known to law enforcement but we are waiting to identify him formally' NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb speaks to reporters after six people were killed in a stabbing attack at a Sydney shopping centrehttps://t.co/Oq1g17Fb5I 📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/8emYFS4EZI — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 13, 2024

The suspect, believed to be a 40-year-old man, was shot dead by a female police officer whom he allegedly lunged towards at the scene, the outlet reported. She reportedly confronted the attacker from behind on the fifth floor of the mall. (RELATED: Two Children, 7 And 12, Allegedly Stab Elderly Woman, Taken Into Custody)

Female police officer took out the Sydney stabbing rampage terrorist. Hero. Give her the Order of Australia pic.twitter.com/yWeoqVHCfs — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇾 (@DrewPavlou) April 13, 2024

The suspect reportedly first entered the mall at 3:10 p.m. before leaving the building. He reportedly reentered about ten minutes later and “engaged with about nine people,” according to the outlet. The suspect was allegedly seen running around the mall with a long knife, surveillance footage showed, according to the outlet.

“There were police and ambulance coming from every direction, so everyone was in a bit of a panic because we didn’t know where to go or if it was safe,” one shopper told the outlet.

Another witness claimed the suspect “was on a rampage” and that people at the mall were “yelling and screaming,” according to the outlet.

Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke stated there was no active threat to the public following the incident, the outlet noted.

“Our hearts go out to all of [the victims] as they do to anyone touched by this terrible incident,” Cooke said. “This is quite raw, enquiries are very new and we are continuing to make attempts to identify the offender.”

The prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, were among the world leaders who offered condolences.

We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today. Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.