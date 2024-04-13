World

Six Killed In Stabbing Spree In Australian Shopping Mall

Multiple people were stabbed in Sydney. [Screenshot/X/arunpudur]

Julianna Frieman
Six people, in addition to the suspect, were killed Saturday afternoon in a stabbing spree at a mall in Sydney, Australia, according to ABC Net AU.

The suspect allegedly stabbed multiple victims with a long knife, causing hundreds of people to be evacuated from the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall, the outlet reported.

Five women and one man were reported dead following the incident, according to the outlet. At least 11 victims were taken to the hospital with injuries, including a nine-month-old baby who reportedly required surgery, police said, according to the outlet.

The suspect, believed to be a 40-year-old man, was shot dead by a female police officer whom he allegedly lunged towards at the scene, the outlet reported. She reportedly confronted the attacker from behind on the fifth floor of the mall. (RELATED: Two Children, 7 And 12, Allegedly Stab Elderly Woman, Taken Into Custody)

The suspect reportedly first entered the mall at 3:10 p.m. before leaving the building. He reportedly reentered about ten minutes later and “engaged with about nine people,” according to the outlet. The suspect was allegedly seen running around the mall with a long knife, surveillance footage showed, according to the outlet.

“There were police and ambulance coming from every direction, so everyone was in a bit of a panic because we didn’t know where to go or if it was safe,” one shopper told the outlet.

Another witness claimed the suspect “was on a rampage” and that people at the mall were “yelling and screaming,” according to the outlet.

Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke stated there was no active threat to the public following the incident, the outlet noted.

“Our hearts go out to all of [the victims] as they do to anyone touched by this terrible incident,” Cooke said. “This is quite raw, enquiries are very new and we are continuing to make attempts to identify the offender.”

The prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, were among the world leaders who offered condolences.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.