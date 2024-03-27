4 Killed, 5 Wounded In Illinois Mass Stabbing Attack

An Illinois mass stabbing Wednesday claimed the lives of four individuals and left five others wounded.

An Illinois man was arrested after he allegedly carried out multiple stabbings that killed four people, including a postal worker, and injured five others. The attacks happened in several areas and are being investigated by authorities from different areas, according to Rockford Illinois Police Department.

“An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in the area of Cleveland/Holmes/Eggleston. The alleged suspect is in custody,” the police department posted on X.

Large police presence in the area of Eggleston Road and Cleveland Avenue. Please be patient while we investigate and avoid the area until further notice. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 27, 2024

During a press conference, officials reported that the attacker reportedly seemed to select victims randomly. A critically hurt young woman received stabbings to her hands and face in a home invasion. She’s in a critical condition, receiving intensive care, ABC News reported. A bystander tried to help a stabbing victim but was attacked himself and remains in stable condition. Winnebago County’s Sheriff Gary Caruana and Rockford’s Police Chief Carla Redd expressed their shock over the violence. (RELATED: Florida Man Allegedly Masturbated In Front Of Stranger Before Stabbing Him, Police Report Says: REPORT)

“Words can’t even express my thoughts right now; this a pretty painstaking event,” Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said, ABC News reported. “This was a heinous crime.”

Chief Redd confirmed that the attacks were solely stabbings, with no shootings involved, according to ABC News. The reason for these violent acts is still unknown and under investigation.