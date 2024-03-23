Bill Maher Tells Democrats To ‘Move On’ From Identity Politics Because ‘It’s Not Working’

Comedian Bill Maher told Democrats Friday night to “move on” from identity politics because “it’s not working.”

Maher warned the Democratic Party that racial “pandering” is no longer an effective strategy to win elections in the closing segment of his show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“I do give a shit about who wins the next election. And outdated racial pandering is one reason Democrats lose elections,” Maher said. “When Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi put on Kente cloth, I don’t think it earned them one vote for their powerful emotional ties to Ghana.”

“Here in California, we’re now segregating kidnapping. Really,” he continued. “California doesn’t just have AMBER alerts for missing children. We have ‘Ebony alerts’ for Black children and ‘feather’ alerts for Native American kids. What is that, you look for them by listening on the ground?”

Maher said that “far-left liberals are living in an old paradigm” when it comes to evoking race to garner votes. The comedian told his audience that “Americans don’t fit into neat little boxes anymore” before mentioning several recent cultural achievements by black Americans, such as Beyoncé’s chart-topping country song and Lil Nas X’s Country Music Award victory.

“It’s not working for them or for us,” Maher said. “Democrats are hemorrhaging the very voters they think they’re pandering to.”

The “Real Time” host touched on several other examples of Americans being “allowed to be many things all at once.” He flashed a photograph of “Queers for Palestine” protesters on screen before noting that Americans are “sloppy, complicated and contradictory.” (RELATED: ‘Ruth Bader Biden’: Bill Maher Calls Biden ‘Selfish’ For Running For President)

“Two-thirds of Republican voters support weed legalization. And 41% of Democrats own or live with someone who owns a gun. Ms. Marvel is Pakistani and the winner of the last two NBA dunk contests is white. The new Captain America is Black and Spider-Man is black and Puerto Rican, just like AI George Washington,” Maher said.

“Latinos make up half of the Border Patrol and the name of the coolest Black dude on the planet is Lenny Kravitz. RuPaul has a ranch in Wyoming that does fracking,” he continued. “Somehow the leader of The Village People was straight… The leader of the Proud Boys isn’t an old white guy. It’s Enrique Tarrio, an Afro-Cuban… Caitlyn Jenner is a pro-Trump trans woman who supports a ban on trans athletes competing in women’s sports… Our black president was half white and our black vice president is half Asian.”

“My point is look, you’re still building your politics around slicing and dicing people into these fixed categories,” Maher said. “Democrats need to get the memo.”