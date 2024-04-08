Trump Says Abortion Restrictions Should Be Left To States

Former President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he believes abortion regulation should be left to the states and in-vitro fertilization (IVF) should be available, according to a video statement posted on Truth Social.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, had indicated previously that he would publish his position on laws surrounding abortion procedures. On Monday, Trump published a video on Truth Social where he stated that he believed abortion laws should be made by states, a distinction from the proposal for a federal abortion limit that some Republicans have championed but Democrats have attacked. (RELATED: Donald Trump Says ‘You Have To Have’ Three Exceptions For Abortion)

“My view is…the states will determine by legislation or vote or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state. Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people,” Trump said in the statement. “You must follow your heart or, in may cases, your religion or your faith. Do what’s right for your family and do what’s right for yourself…do what’s right for our country.”

Trump also praised the availability of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and other fertility treatments that some conservatives have opposed, with Alabama’s Supreme Court issuing a ruling on Feb. 19 that severely curtailed the practice. Trump praised the Alabama legislature’s quick effort to undo that decision.

“We want to make it easier for mothers and families to have babies, not harder. That includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

