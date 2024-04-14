Editorial

Hailstorm Of Haymakers: UFC Fighters End Prized Title Fight In The Most Badass Way I’ve Ever Seen

UFC 300: Pereira v Hill

[Carmen Mandato/Getty Images]

Robert McGreevy Contributor
The fight of the night in Saturday’s seminal UFC 300 concluded in true glory when current UFC BMF Champion Max Holloway invited former UFC BMF Champion Justin Gaethje to end the contest in a straight-up strike-off with 10 seconds left in the final round.

Holloway was dominating through five rounds of the contest, landing 181 significant strikes to Gaethje’s 103, according to Sportsnet. It seemed to be a foregone conclusion the victory belonged to Holloway. In the waning moments of the concluding round, however, Holloway pointed to the ground, a tacit invitation for Gaetchje to join him at the center of the ring, collectively drop their defensive guard and just throw haymakers. And throw them they did.

After nine seconds of pure unadulterated violence, Holloway landed a right hook to Gaethje’s jaw and dropped him. Referee Marc Goddard called the fight with one second remaining.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Max Holloway reacts to defeating Justin Gaethje in their BMF title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC founder and CEO Dana White lauded Holloway’s decision after the fight.

“He’s got the fight won and in there with one of the most dangerous fighters in the business. And he says, ‘Let’s do this’ … One second left and a knockout like that: that’s like movie shit. It’s the fight of the year. If something beats that as Fight of the Year, holy shit.”

Holloway’s badassery was not out of left field. He and Gaetchje were fighting for the “BMF” belt, which reportedly grants its holder the right to identify as “The Baddest Motherfucker.” (RELATED: Dana White Claims Cocaine Dealer Saved UFC-ESPN Deal In 2017)

White awarded both fighters a $300,000 bonus for having the fight of the night and praised their BMF finish. Holloway earned an additional $300,000 for having the performance of the night, according to MMA Junkie.

“Tonight totally embodied what that belt was built for. There should be a picture of that fight in the fucking dictionary when you look up ‘BMF,'” White said in the post-fight presser.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Max Holloway reacts to defating Justin Gaethje in their BMF title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Max Holloway reacts to defating Justin Gaethje in their BMF title fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“People always ask me what I do. I sell ‘Holy shit’ moments for a living,” White said. That was the ultimate ‘Holy shit’ moment tonight.”