Conor McGregor Tweets That He’s Going To Put Justin Gaethje’s Teeth On A ‘F**king Necklace’

Conor McGregor went after Justin Gaethje hard with some recent tweets.

The Irish-born UFC superstar unloaded late Monday afternoon on Twitter with his thoughts about Gathje, and he said that he’s going to put his teeth on a “f**king necklace.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He ended the tweet by stating that Justin is “f**king dead.”

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor also seemed to hint that his next fight is coming in July. Let’s hope that’s the case because that’s not too far away.

After this division demolition job.

It is 170lbs. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

See you in July ????????☘️???????? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 12, 2020

This right here is when McGregor is at his best. The UFC legend is at his best when he’s talking nonstop trash and just lighting people up.

Telling somebody you’re going to put their teeth on a necklace is about as brutal as it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 3, 2020 at 4:58pm PDT

Gaethje is coming off a huge win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, and it’s crystal clear McGregor wants a piece of him.

I’m not sure how else you could describe those tweets. He’s a man out for blood, and I’m here for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 24, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT

Ever since his huge win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, McGregor has been looking for another scalp. It looks like he’s found his next target.

Go, Conor, go!