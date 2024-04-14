‘Stardom Confirmed’: Golf Pro Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters Tournament In Three Years

Scottie Scheffler won the 88th Masters tournament Sunday at Georgia’s Augusta National Golf Course with a -11 score to secure his second Masters win in three years.

His win makes him the fourth-youngest golfer to win a second Masters, trailing only legends Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Seve Ballesteros, according to NBC News.

CBS’ Jim Nantz immortalized the moment Scheffler secured his win with a sure-to-be iconic call.

“His stardom: confirmed,” Nantz quipped as Scheffler sunk a par putt on the 18th hole to lock in his win.

His stardom: Confirmed. Scottie Scheffler wins the 2024 Masters Tournament. pic.twitter.com/MNp4dUnV0z — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) April 14, 2024

An emotional Scheffler embraced his caddy for a solid few seconds before tipping his hat to the crowd in a touching moment. (RELATED: ‘Kiss The Ground Every Day’: Legendary Golfer Not From America Praises America In Pre-Masters Speech)

Scheffler, who beat the runner-up by a solid four strokes, is having what may be the best week of his life, as he and his wife are expecting the birth of his first child any day now.

Nantz asked him how he feels about the impending birth.

“‘I’m coming home,’ he spoke directly to his wife, Meredith. “I’m coming home as quick as I can. Yeah, I love you and I’m coming home. That’s all.”

Nantz pressed him further, asking him to reflect on what his big week meant for him.

“You’re going to make me cry,” Scheffler joked. “It’s a very, very special time for both of us. I really can’t put into words what it means to win this tournament again. I really can’t put into words what it’s going to be like to be a father for the first time,” he continued.

“So I’m looking forward to getting home and celebrating with Meredith. It’s been a long week here without her,” he concluded.

Well, Scottie, you can finally go home, and do it as a champion. Have a friggin’ week, son.