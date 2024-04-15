‘Some Might Say Boozy’: Harrison Ford Says A Day With Jimmy Buffet Led To A Spontaneous Piercing

Harrison Ford admitted that a booze-infused lunch with Jimmy Buffett somehow led to him getting his ears pierced.

“That’s just how infectious Jimmy’s coolness is,” he said while introducing a performance by the Zac Brown band to the crowd at “Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett, Apr. 12. “I remember one day that a long – some might say boozy – lunch with Jimmy and Ed Bradley, and it was Bradley’s birthday. I saw both of them had earrings. So right after lunch, I got my ear pierced,” Ford said, according to People.

Ford admitted just how much of an impact Buffett had on him on that particular day.

“Jimmy Buffet was a cool guy,” he said, as he fondly recalled the memories of friends and fun shared with the late actor.

Ford went on to discuss the impact Buffett had on those around him.

“Infectious enough for a 40-year-old man to spontaneously get his fucking ear pierced,” he said. “And infectious enough to create an entire culture around his music.”

“There is no other way to say it: There will never be another like Jimmy.”

He went on to compliment the diverse aspects of Buffett’s personality, as compared to others.

“Usually cool guys are not that nice,” he said, before declaring that he thought Buffett was “more than nice,” according to People. (RELATED: Forget Blackface — Machine Gun Kelly’s New Tattoo Is Straight Out Of ‘Tropic Thunder’)

“He was kind. He was beloved by his family, by his friends, by his band, his crew and his collaborators, and he loved them all back,” he said.