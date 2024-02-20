Forget Blackface — Machine Gun Kelly’s New Tattoo Is Straight Out Of ‘Tropic Thunder’

Just when we thought Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t get more messed up, he tattooed his entire upper chest in solid black ink.

The rapper-turned-rocker showcased his new tattoo Tuesday on Instagram and was immediately met with backlash and criticism. It’s easier to mock this bizarre ‘art’ than it is to try to understand what possessed him to do this to his body. MGK even tattooed his nipples black, and fans wasted no time trolling the artist for trying to take on the persona of a black man.

Some social media users considered this to be the equivalent of blackface – on his entire body. If he’s trying to turn black – well – this will be fine for a while until it starts to fade to grey the way his music career did.

MGK posted a photo of his black torso to social media alongside the caption, “for spiritual purposes only, thank you 🖋️ @roxx_____.” and immediately became the laughing stock of the internet.

“🤮 man Eminem sent this little boi off the rails,” one person wrote.

“Homie must be getting ready to date a Kardashian,” said another.

“Bro thinks he’s a Viking,” said another social media user.

MGK shouted out to Roxx and Cats, the creator of the tattoo.

“You’re so welcome. You’re a champ and you look amazing ! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🖤🖤,” the wrote.

Those of you who thought there was a chance he was just fucking with his fans, can think again.

A representative from Roxx and Cats confirmed the ink is real.

“Yes, the tattoo is very permanent,” the reps said to the New York Post.

“The tattoo was completed over Christmas and NY by ROXX. MGK was the toughest client she’s ever worked with,” they said. (RELATED: Chrisean Rock Gets Blueface’s Image Tattooed Onto Her Face Amid Wildly Volatile Relationship)

Roxx also shared a photo of MGK’s new ink on her account, and captioned the post by writing, “made some art with @machinegunkelly. Never met a tougher one.”

The dude is so into his tattoo that he deleted everything else from his social media page to make sure fans have nothing else to stare at but his blackened body.