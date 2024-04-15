‘Hillary Clinton Did…The Same Thing’: Fox Legal Analyst Says Trump Hush Money Case Held To ‘Different’ Standard

Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett alleged that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump is held to a “different” standard, citing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s campaign’s involvement in the Steele Dossier.

Trump’s trial over a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of a confidentiality agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House starts Monday. Jarrett pointed out similarities between the case and the lack of prosecution towards Clinton, whose campaign financed a since-discredited dossier assembled by Christopher Steele alleging Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election. (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Reveals The ‘Due Process Violation’ Trump Is Dealing With)

“Hillary Clinton did pretty much the same thing,” Jarrett said on “Fox and Friends.” “She, too, used a lawyer to secretly pay for the phony Steele Dossier and booking it as legal expenses. She was fined by the FEC, but she wasn’t prosecuted and neither was Barack Obama, even though he was fined a whopping $375,000 for hiding donors and keeping illegal contributions.”

WATCH:

“But, if your last name is Trump, the standard of justice is completely different and turned on its head,” Jarrett added.

Jarrett also ripped the expanded gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan April 1 after Trump criticized the judge and his daughter in multiple posts on Truth Social, including one linking to a New York Post report on Loren Merchan’s firm helping Democratic causes and candidates raise $93 million off Trump’s indictment in the case. (RELATED: ‘Not Allowed To Respond’: Turley Blasts Gag Order, Says Witness ‘Campaigning’ Against Trump)

Earlier in the appearance, Jarrett criticized Bragg for what he called a “tangled, torturous prosecution” that had been investigated by the federal government and resolved without any charges or fines.

“[Bragg] had to attach it to a supposed election law violation, well it’s not. Federal Election Commission investigated, and they said this is perfectly legal. It is not a campaign donation,” Jarrett said of the felony case against Trump. “The DOJ concluded there is no crime here. But, you know, enter Alvin Bragg who is charging under federal law even though he is a local prosecutor and has no jurisdiction and authority to do that. But the judge is letting him get away with it.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.