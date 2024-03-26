Andy McCarthy Reveals The ‘Due Process Violation’ Trump Is Dealing With

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy said Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was facing a “due process violation” in the prosecutions against him.

New York Judge Juan Merchan set an April 15 trial date for Trump on 34 felony charges from an indictment secured by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stemming from a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s successful 2016 campaign for president. McCarthy said on the “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” that the real issue wasn’t just one case, but the scheduling of all of them. (RELATED: ‘Get Bad Convictions’: Alan Dershowitz Outlines Dems’ Strategy With Trump Indictments)

“The due process violation is the strategy to throw four trials at him under circumstances where these cases are so complex that in an ordinary defendant’s case, you would get over a year to get prepared for trial and they’re not only you know lining up four cases, they’re making it impossible for him to prepare adequately for any one because of the quantity that they’ve thrown at him,” McCarthy told Clay Travis and Buck Sexton.

LISTEN:



Trump is also facing two federal indictments from special counsel Jack Smith relating to efforts to contest the 2020 election and allegations surrounding classified documents and an indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury on Aug. 14, charging Trump and other associates, including attorneys Jenna Ellis, John Eastman and Sidney Powell and former Republican Mayor Rudy Giuliani of New York City over the former president’s efforts to contest the 2020 election results.

“I think our tendency is that as we’ve gone through, because this is the only way you can go through it sensibly, is to go through each case, but I think sometimes we don’t realize the cumulative effect of this is unbelievable and it will become unbelievable to people when they realized that in criminal trial, a defendant has to be present in court every day, every moment of the case,” McCarthy continued.

Trump’s attorneys received over 30,000 pages of documents from the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York March 13, according to Bragg’s March 14 filing.

“You’re talking about taking the Republican nominee off the campaign trail and locking him in a courtroom basically for somewhere between three and nine months, depending on you know how efficient they can push these cases through,” McCarthy said.

