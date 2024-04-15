REPORT: Flash Flood Kills At Least 17 People, Including Several Children On School Bus

A flash flood caused by heavy rainfall Monday in Oman has killed at least 17 people, including several children on a school bus, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The Omani National Committee for Emergency Management confirmed the death toll of 17 people due to the inclement conditions, according to a tweet in Arabic. The flooding overtook a school bus in one instance, killing a group of students and the driver, The AP reported.

مستجدات قطاع البحث والإنقاذ: العثور على جثمان شخص في مجرى أحد الأودية بولاية جعلان بني بو علي في محافظة جنوب الشرقية أثناء عمليات البحث التي يجريها فريق البحث والإنقاذ، ليصل إجمالي الوفيات جراء الحالة الجوية إلى 17 وفاة (إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون)#منخفض_المطير#عمان_مستعدة — عُمان مُستعدّة (@NCEM_OM) April 15, 2024

The Royal Oman Police and the Omani military have been dispatched to the affected areas, according to The AP. (RELATED: Some Fans Blast Actress Courteney Cox For Posting Satirical Video Of Flooding In Los Angeles)

“Police aviation carried out an operation to rescue a person detained inside his vehicle after it drifted in the Wadi Al-Bathaa stream in the state of Bidiya and transported him to a safe place,” the Royal Oman Police tweeted alongside a video of a helicopter rescue of a stranded civilian.

نفذ طيران الشرطة عملية إنقاذ شخص محتجز بداخل مركبته بعد انجرافها بمجرى وادي البطحاء في ولاية بدية ونقله إلى مكانٍ آمن.#شرطة_عمان_السلطانية pic.twitter.com/PwmulsrBYf — شرطة عُمان السلطانية (@RoyalOmanPolice) April 15, 2024

The video showed the dangerous level of flooding in the area.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities said that the heavy rains will last into Tuesday morning. Government schools will hold their classes remotely Tuesday and Wednesday, The AP reported.