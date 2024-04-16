Entertainment

Jessi Lawless Files For Divorce From Jenna Jameson Less Than A Year After Marriage

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Jessi Lawless, wife of adult film star Jenna Jameson, has filed for divorce as a result of Jameson’s alleged alcohol addiction.

Lawless broke the news to Jameson at the same time she did to the public, posting a video confirming the rumors that had already begun to swirl. She announced that she had already filed the documents to end their marriage.

“I told her at the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line, and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life, that I would not tolerate it, at all,” Lawless said in the TikTok video,

“This is the first time she has gone to an event without me since we’ve been married. The first time she’s been away from me,” Lawless said.

“I’ve been keeping her on the straight and narrow — she goes to Chicago, and she starts drinking.”

The tears welled up in her eyes again, as she recalled the moment she decided her marriage to the famous adult entertainment star was over.

“And when I confronted her about it, she was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her I had pictures,” Lawless said.

“She admitted it.”

“I didn’t even really have the pictures. I just told her I did. I knew she was drinking,” she told her followers.

“She has no remorse. She told me point blank, ‘I’m not sorry.'”

Lawless explained that this wasn’t the outcome she was hoping for.

“Tears running down my face, begging for some sort of remorse from her,” she said. “But that’s it. I filed for an annulment. it shouldn’t take long to finalize,” Lawless confirmed.

"I'm sure you'll see this, Jenna. I love you with all of my heart, and I really hope that — I really hope the best for you."

“I’m sure you’ll see this, Jenna. I love you with all of my heart, and I really hope that — I really hope the best for you.”

Lawless and Jameson were married in May, 2023. This was Jameson’s third attempt at marriage.