‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Files For Divorce Just Three Months Into Marriage

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they are divorcing after just three months of marriage, during Friday’s interview with “Good Morning America.”

Turned filed the legal documents Friday, in Petersburg, Indiana, according to The New York Post. Court documents listed the couple’s date of separation as April 12, saying “the marriage of the parties should be dissolved because of irretrievable breakdown. They held hands and sat lovingly next to one another while they explained the recent developments in their relationship.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we’ve kinda come to the conclusion mutually, that it’s probably time for us to — um — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said on the show.

The very first Golden Bachelors were married in an emotional ceremony in January. They shed tears as they exchanged vows, while fans of the show rooted them on.

“We just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Turner said.

“I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind,” he said, as he clutched Nist’s hands into his own.

Nist smiled from ear to ear and denied that they had fallen out of love. “I still love him,” she said passionately.

“I still am in love with her, I root for her every day,” Turner said.

The former couple addressed a question about what they want to tell the fans who watched them devote their lives to one another just a few months prior, as they pivoted in different directions so suddenly.

"We say don't give up. We say stay in it, stay hopeful, 'cause we are," Nist said. Nist and Turner were still wearing their wedding rings during the interview, and their hands remained intertwined. Nist admitted she knew she would eventually have to give back the ring.

"But you know what, we don't have to give back the memories," Turner noted.

“I still love you,” the pair said to one another, as the video cut out.