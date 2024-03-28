Jason Biggs Admits To Hiding Alcoholism From His Wife

“American Pie” actor Jason Biggs revealed to his wife that he hid his alcoholism from her – and he broke the news to her on her own podcast.

Biggs admitted to wife Jenny Mollen that even when they were seeking counseling for his addiction issue, he kept his drinking game going strong. He spoke candidly on a recent episode of “All The Fails,” and referred to himself as a pro for hiding the fact that he drank. “I’m going to therapy and ‘working on things’ but meanwhile I’m leaving therapy, having just had a good session, and I’m going to the liquor store and buying a fifth of vodka, drinking it and then driving home,” Biggs said on the podcast.

“I was married to this guy? That’s so weird to me!” Mollen exclaimed.

Mollen maintained a steady smile and straight face, as she learned the truth about her husband, and didn’t seem at all upset about the news.

She did, however, seem stunned that she didn’t pick up on the matter.

“These are the things that like, shock me,” she said. “How did I not notice?”

Biggs candidly expressed how he managed to continue drinking excessively without his wife noticing.

“I knew how to get wasted enough to where I took myself out of the life equation, took myself out of the present, didn’t have to connect in a way that made me feel things,” Biggs said.

“I had it figured out to a T. To not get too drunk where I couldn’t have a conversation with you,” he admitted, matter-of-factly.

The famous actor then made another startling confession. “I was replacing those bottles in the bar all the time,” he said.

Biggs first came forward with his addiction story in 2018, by publicly celebrating a year of sobriety on Instagram. (RELATED: Leah McSweeney Sues Andy Cohen And Bravo For Allegedly Exploiting Her Alcohol Addiction For Ratings)

“I first tried to get sober over 5 years ago, when the weight of my obsession with booze and drugs became too heavy for me to handle,” he wrote in his caption.