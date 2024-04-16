Katy Perry Suffered What Seems To Be The Longest Lasting Wardrobe Malfunction We’ve Seen

Katy Perry suffered a wardrobe malfunction while live on “American Idol” on Monday, and had to clutch her sculptural crop top so that she wouldn’t nip-slip.

The famous artist narrowly evaded the embarrassing moment during the ‘Danger Zone’ round of the show. Her risque out fit looked more like a futuristic costume than actual clothing, and she paid the ultimate price when it refused to stay on. Perry posted a behind-the-scenes video showing the flurry of crew members that worked on her top while she remained seated at the judge’s panel.

“My top broke#idol,” Perry explained. “If it’s not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted!” she said as she stared right into the camera.

Perry was in the middle of judging contestant Roman Collins after he performed “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” by James Brown. Her top seemed to come apart from the back, which threw off the balance of the floating piece that covered her chest.

She clutched the floating, metal-looking crop top to her chest as she leaned over the judge’s panel and said, “That song, uh, broke my top off!” she said to Collins. “I guess it is a woman’s world,” she quipped, making reference to his song.

Fellow Judge Luke Bryan could be heard shouting, “Ratings! Here we come ratings!” and laughing loudly.

Perry attempted to hide behind a pillow, and at one point ducked down below the table so that her chest was hidden and only her face appeared on camera.

The behind-the-scenes footage included clips of Perry being tended to as she said, “I need my top to stay on,” as she shot the camera a concerned look.

Bryan then stepped in to help, looking confident and shouting, “Hey, I got it!” It took mere seconds before the country singer pulled out scissors and leaned in to Perry, saying, “I’m going in!”

He then reappeared saying “never mind,” as he realized he wasn’t qualified for the repair.

Perry, who had promoted the outfit on Instagram before the episode aired, seemed confident about her decision to wear the metallic piece, in spite of the wardrobe mishap.

“I wouldn’t call it a malfunction, I’ll just call it an interesting moment on live television,” Perry told Access Hollywood after the show.

“It seems like every season, I’m either tearing the seam of my pants or … I’m just super expressive physically!” she said. (RELATED: ‘No One F*cking Told Me!’: Rapper Scrambles After ‘Whole Boob’ Spills Out On Stage)

It seemed the famous singer had no regrets about her decision to wear the bold outfit.

“I just love this outfit so much and I knew I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?” she said.

