Star Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice Sued By Families Involved In Car Accident

Two people involved in the car crash allegedly caused by Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in March are now suing him for $10 million, according to TMZ.

Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova filed a suit against Rice in Dallas last week. claiming his recklessness caused them injuries, TMZ reported.

Rice was involved in a six-car pileup in Dallas in March after allegedly racing his Lamborghini with his friend Teddy Knox, a Southern Methodist University football player who was allegedly racing him in a Corvette. (RELATED: Travis Kelce Crushes Beer On Stage While He Accepts College Diploma)

Dashcam video of the incident shows the pair speeding through a freeway when they lost control of their cars.

Rashee Rice dashcam footage shows crash between his Corvette and Lamborghini https://t.co/c1BcqFZjiw pic.twitter.com/47ccL5W94B — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) April 1, 2024

Rice and his posse left the scene before providing identification or checking on any of the victims, according to the lawsuit, which the plaintiffs took issue with because they say some of the victims were “severely injured, bleeding, and visibly distressed,” TMZ reported.

The plaintiffs are seeking $10 million in damages for “brain trauma, lacerations that required stitches and internal bleeding,” in addition to medical bills, mental anguish and property damage, according to TMZ.

Rice turned himself in to authorities on April 11 after Dallas Police issued a warrant for his arrest. They charged the receiver with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury, according to the Associated Press.

Rice apologized on Twitter days after the accident saying “I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

#Chiefs WR Rashee Rice posted an Instagram story with an update pic.twitter.com/SEZXEF5LOY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

Petrovskiy and Gromova are also suing Knox for his alleged involvement, according to TMZ.