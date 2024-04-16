ROOKE: SCOTUS Has To Protect Kids From Genital Mutilation Because The Rest Of Society Wouldn’t

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling that blocked an Idaho law to protect children from irreversible procedures progressives tout as gender-affirming care for minors.
The question is, why did it take a SCOTUS ruling to prevent the transgender cult from harming American children?
Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed HB 71 into law in April 2023, to the dismay of far-left activists. Little defended the bill, saying that he recognizes the role “society plays … in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies.”
HB 71 made it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for anyone caught providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or so-called gender-affirming surgery to minors. Predictably, the transgender cult immediately filed a lawsuit to block the bill from taking effect. The far-left American Civil Liberties Union brought the case on behalf of two families with children suffering from gender dysphoria.
“There is no justification for banning all gender-affirming medical care for young Idahoans with gender dysphoria,” Leo Morales, executive director of the ACLU of Idaho, said in a statement. “The ban prohibits care that the youth, their parents, and their doctors all agree is medically necessary, and which is supported by every major medical association in the U.S.”
The organization went on to say that HB 71 was part of a “trouble trend” to end so-called gender-affirming care in the nation. Clinton-appointed U.S. District Judge for the District of Idaho B. Lynn Winmill then granted a stay preventing HB 71 from being enforced.
“After carefully considering the voluminous evidence on this point, the court finds that the treatment for gender dysphoria — when provided in accordance with the guidelines published by (the World Professional Association for Transgender Health) and the Endocrine Society, and which may include medical interventions such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries — is safe, effective and medically necessary for some adolescents,” Winmill stated in the ruling.
Seriously, what is wrong with the adults in the room? Haven’t they heard the passionate cries from the thousands of detransitioners who were subjected to these treatments and now have to live with the life-long medical complications that resulted directly from these “treatments”?
Leaked documents from WPATH showed that it is impossible to give parents and their children informed consent regarding the effects of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and transgender surgeries. Despite their best propaganda to tell the world otherwise, these doctors admit that placing children on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones is not a temporary change. Young boys put on puberty blockers often suffer from severely underdeveloped sexual organs. Both males and females suffer drastic bone density loss and impaired brain growth that leads to issues with logical thinking.
The complications that arise from the surgeries are even more horrific.
Male patients who undergo vaginoplasty surgery to create a “vagina” where their perfectly healthy penis used to be, complain of painful urination, loss of sexual function, and in some cases, a pungent smell that never goes away. That smell, by the way, is likely from either necrosis (dying/dead tissue) or because their rectum is seeping feces into the surgical hole created.
For a female patient to have a phalloplasty surgery, the doctor typically removes skin, muscle, and veins from their thigh or forearm to create the new “penis.” While the skin grows back, everything underneath does not. Their fake penis is not sexually functional, meaning it does not grow when aroused; no orgasm comes from having it. All they are left with is the scars and pain from surgery.
These doctors are mutilating these patients in the guise that this will help their mental illness. All the bill does is prevent this from happening to children. It doesn’t stop adults from disfiguring themselves. No person in their right mind should be advocating for this to be done to children. Yet entire medical hospitals and court systems are advocating for this so-called care.
The Cass Report was a damning rebuke of the medical industry’s failure to protect children from harm. Due to its findings, the UK recently blocked minors from access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries. It found that the mounting issues from their prolonged use and the reality that the medical industry still has no clue about the extent to which the harm from being on them is enough to pause their availability.
Americans have to decide which side of this fight they will be on. Every day, the number of kids tricked into this life is growing. The social contagion grows faster than parents can stop it, and no one is coming to protect them. Sadly, this case had to go all the way to the Supreme Court to stop the madness. It should never have made it out of the doctor’s office.