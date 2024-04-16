ROOKE: SCOTUS Has To Protect Kids From Genital Mutilation Because The Rest Of Society Wouldn’t

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling that blocked an Idaho law to protect children from irreversible procedures progressives tout as gender-affirming care for minors.

The question is, why did it take a SCOTUS ruling to prevent the transgender cult from harming American children?

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed HB 71 into law in April 2023, to the dismay of far-left activists. Little defended the bill, saying that he recognizes the role “society plays … in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies.”

🚨#BREAKING: The Supreme Court votes 6-3 to allow Idaho to implement its Vulnerable Child Protection Act, which bans gender-affirming care for minors. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan & Jackson dissent from the decision. #SCOTUShttps://t.co/NOvJbbtIOb pic.twitter.com/nDSuaQZReV — Katie Buehler (@bykatiebuehler) April 15, 2024

HB 71 made it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison for anyone caught providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, or so-called gender-affirming surgery to minors. Predictably, the transgender cult immediately filed a lawsuit to block the bill from taking effect. The far-left American Civil Liberties Union brought the case on behalf of two families with children suffering from gender dysphoria.

“There is no justification for banning all gender-affirming medical care for young Idahoans with gender dysphoria,” Leo Morales, executive director of the ACLU of Idaho, said in a statement. “The ban prohibits care that the youth, their parents, and their doctors all agree is medically necessary, and which is supported by every major medical association in the U.S.”

The organization went on to say that HB 71 was part of a “trouble trend” to end so-called gender-affirming care in the nation. Clinton-appointed U.S. District Judge for the District of Idaho B. Lynn Winmill then granted a stay preventing HB 71 from being enforced.

“After carefully considering the voluminous evidence on this point, the court finds that the treatment for gender dysphoria — when provided in accordance with the guidelines published by (the World Professional Association for Transgender Health) and the Endocrine Society, and which may include medical interventions such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries — is safe, effective and medically necessary for some adolescents,” Winmill stated in the ruling.