Bill Belichick’s Zoom Background Is Unspeakably Epic

Bill Belichick unveiled a glorious Lombardi-filled Zoom background on Pat McAfee Show.

Belichick, appearing on the show Wednesday to tout his upcoming draft day collaboration with Pat, sat in front of a trophy case that prominently displayed his six Super Bowl Lombardi trophies as well as a smattering of other awards and accolades.

Belichick won a record six Super Bowls while helming the New England Patriots from 2000 until 2023. He’s also won three AP Coach of the Year awards and a Pro Football Writers Association award for Executive of the Year in 2021. He’s earned the right to proudly display his hardware and I love every second of it.

A man whose very essence embodied the spirit of victory for over two decades can’t be expected to sport some plain Jane background. The man has won over 300 career games as a head coach, he can’t drop in with wood paneling behind him. (RELATED: Gronk Throws Out Red Sox First Pitch In Predictable, But Still Incredible, Fashion)

Belichick was there to talk shop and let the people know he’d be joining McAfee and co. in Detroit live for the NFL Draft in late April.

It’s pretty insane to me that the best coach in NFL history will be spending draft day, not wheeling and dealing and improving the future of a lucky NFL franchise, but with a bunch of YouTube schmucks (no offense, I love those schmucks.)

The side-by-side view of McAfee and Belichick‘s settings say it all. McAfee, a career connoisseur of culture and intrigue, is surrounded by various clutter and accoutrements like signed footballs and a statuette of Cartman from “South Park.”

Belichick, on the other hand, is simply draped in glory. The sheen of his nearly five decades of coaching in the NFL is reflecting glory upon him through his trophies. It’s a true sight to behold.

Sidenote: As much as I’d love to see Bill back in the league, he oughtta consider how happy not coaching is making him. I have literally never seen him smile as wide as he is in that picture in his entire NFL career.