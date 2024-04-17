Brian Cox Slams Joaquin Phoenix In Savage Talk

Classically trained Shakespearean actor, Brian Cox, ripped Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in “Napoleon” at London’s HistFest, Sunday night.

Cox weighed in on a number of topics including theater critics and politics, and paused long enough to address Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” movie, citing his total disdain for the entire production, according to The Standard. Cox reportedly expressed his discontent with how the historical drama was presented, and took aim at Phoenix, in particular.

“A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix,” he said, the outlet reported. “It really is appalling. I don’t know what he was thinking. I think it’s totally his fault and I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him.”

Cox, who is known to share his feelings and express his personal opinions, wasn’t shy about expressing how much Phoenix annoyed him.

The “Succession” star reiterated his thoughts on the film as a whole, saying, “It’s terrible,” before he zoned in on Phoenix once more, The Standard reported.

Casting doubts on the actor’s capabilities in comparison to his own, Cox said, “I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that,” according to the outlet.

“You can say it’s good drama. No – it’s lies,” Cox said, according to The Standard.

When he was finished bashing Phoenix’s skills as an actor, Cox reportedly seized the opportunity to begin a personal attack by making fun of the other’s name.

“I think he’s well named. Joaquin…wackeen…wacky. It’s a sort of wacky performance,” he said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Terrifying At Times’: Sarah Snook Says Her ‘Succession’ Co-Star Brian Cox Went Into Fits Of Rage On Set)

Cox is most famous for “Manhunter,” “Braveheart,” “Rushmore” and “The Bourne Identity,” among several other notable films.

Phoenix has not issued a public response to his comments.