Entertainment

Brian Cox Slams Joaquin Phoenix In Savage Talk

(Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Classically trained Shakespearean actor, Brian Cox, ripped Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in “Napoleon” at London’s HistFest, Sunday night.

Cox weighed in on a number of topics including theater critics and politics, and paused long enough to address Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” movie, citing his total disdain for the entire production, according to The Standard. Cox reportedly expressed his discontent with how the historical drama was presented, and took aim at Phoenix, in particular.

“A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix,” he said, the outlet reported. “It really is appalling. I don’t know what he was thinking. I think it’s totally his fault and I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Joaquin Phoenix , winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for "Joker" poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Joaquin Phoenix , winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for “Joker” poses in the press room during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Brian Cox attends the HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Brian Cox attends the HBO’s “Succession” Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cox, who is known to share his feelings and express his personal opinions, wasn’t shy about expressing how much Phoenix annoyed him.

The “Succession” star reiterated his thoughts on the film as a whole, saying, “It’s terrible,” before he zoned in on Phoenix once more, The Standard reported.

Casting doubts on the actor’s capabilities in comparison to his own, Cox said, “I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that,” according to the outlet.

Joaquin Phoenix of “The Joker” walks the red carpet ahead of the closing ceremony of the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 07, 2019 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“You can say it’s good drama. No – it’s lies,” Cox said, according to The Standard.

When he was finished bashing Phoenix’s skills as an actor, Cox reportedly seized the opportunity to begin a personal attack by making fun of the other’s name.

“I think he’s well named. Joaquin…wackeen…wacky. It’s a sort of wacky performance,” he said, the outlet reported. (RELATED: ‘Terrifying At Times’: Sarah Snook Says Her ‘Succession’ Co-Star Brian Cox Went Into Fits Of Rage On Set)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Joaquin Phoenix attends the "Napoleon" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Joaquin Phoenix attends the “Napoleon” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 16, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Ridley Scott attends the "Napoleon" UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ridley Scott attends the “Napoleon” UK Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 16, 2023 in London, England. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

TOPSHOT - (From L) US actor Joaquin Phoenix, British actress Vanessa Kirby and British US movie director Ridley Scott pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK Premiere of the movie "Napoleon" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, central London, on November 16, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Joaquin Phoenix, British actress Vanessa Kirby and British US movie director Ridley Scott pose on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK Premiere of the movie “Napoleon” at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, central London, on November 16, 2023. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP Getty Images

Cox is most famous for “Manhunter,” “Braveheart,” “Rushmore” and “The Bourne Identity,” among several other notable films.

Phoenix has not issued a public response to his comments.